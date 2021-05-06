Schools approve $62 million budget

All Orange County Public School staff will receive a raise as part of the $62 million budget adopted by the school board Monday.
In a unanimous vote, the school board adopted the $62,764,137 budget at its May 3 meeting, adding 11 new positions and providing a 5% increase to all school operating staff. Additionally, the budget implements new salary scales for maintenance employees, school nurses, bus drivers and aides, food service and Head Start staff.
The budget is based on an average daily student membership of 4,666 and more than $31.3 million in funding from the Virginia General Assembly.
With $2.74 million in federal funding, the county requested $21.5 million in local funding, an increase of $839,544. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved its 2021-22 budget last week (see story on page A1) allowing the school board to approve its budget less than a week later.
The salary increase for all operating staff would total $1.9 million, while adding 11 new staff positions will cost approximately $684,448. Those positions include special education, science and social studies teachers at Locust Grove Middle School; a broadcast media teacher at Orange County High School; two division-wide English language learners teachers; a division-wide gifted teacher; a math interventionist; a technology testing and resource teacher and a guidance counselor shared between Locust Grove Primary and elementary schools and an additional social worker.
“The operating budget is solid and we’re excited about it,” Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead said at Monday’s meeting. “Once this budget is adopted, we’ll get out our contracts to all the teachers for next year.”
“The 5% raise is something we’ve been after for a long time, and these new positions make me very happy,” District 1 board member Carol Couch said.
The board unanimously adopted the budget.