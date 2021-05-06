Schools approve $62 million budget

All Orange County Public School staff will receive a raise as part of the $62 million budget adopted by the school board Monday.

In a unanimous vote, the school board adopted the $62,764,137 budget at its May 3 meeting, adding 11 new positions and providing a 5% increase to all school operating staff. Additionally, the budget implements new salary scales for maintenance employees, school nurses, bus drivers and aides, food service and Head Start staff.

The budget is based on an average daily student membership of 4,666 and more than $31.3 million in funding from the Virginia General Assembly.

With $2.74 million in federal funding, the county requested $21.5 million in local funding, an increase of $839,544. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved its 2021-22 budget last week (see story on page A1) allowing the school board to approve its budget less than a week later.