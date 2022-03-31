School year would start Aug. 10 under proposed calendar

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Orange County School Board will vote to authorize a 2022-2023 school year calendar at its April 4 meeting, setting Aug. 10 as the first day of the coming school year.

The proposed calendar, produced by the Orange County Public Schools’ Calendar Committee, which is comprised of representatives from OCPS administration and a staff member from each of the county’s nine public schools, will go into effect on July 1. The school year would start on Aug. 10 and end May 18, with graduation May 20.

The proposed school year calendar was finalized from an original draft posted on the schools’ website for survey input from parents and other members of the education community.

The original school calendar draft was created by the calendar committee to prioritize maximizing instructional time, teacher training and professional development, parent engagement and conferences, holiday breaks and graduation, feedback from the administration, teachers, students and parents and inclement weather days and clock-hour requirements, according to OCPS Director of Human Resources Yvonne Dawson, who heads the calendar committee.

Concerns and suggestions from the survey’s 37 respondents included: aligning spring break with surrounding counties’ school calendar, not using spring break to account for missed days due to inclement weather, not using snow days for asynchronous learning days, having no school on MLK day and election day, starting on a Monday instead of a Wednesday and heat-related concerns over the Aug. 10 start date.

Dawson noted that all schools buses will be retrofitted with air-conditioning by the start of the school year and said it was the teachers’ preference to start the school year with a three-day instructional week.

The calendar committee presented the school board with the final 2022-2023 school year calendar draft, with alterations to incorporate some of the survey’s responses.

The revised rendition has teachers returning to the workplace on Aug. 1 and students starting classes on Aug. 10. Winter break is scheduled with the first semester’s last day on Dec. 20 and the students returning for second semester on Jan. 4, with teachers returning Jan. 2 for professional development. The week of March 3-7 would be spring break and the student’s last day of school would be May 18, with graduation being May 20.

Regular holidays, asynchronous learning days, parent-teacher conference days, interim grade reports and grading periods also are included in the proposed school year calendar.

School board will vote to approve the draft at its April 4 regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Education Administration Complex.

The 2022-2023 school year calendar draft can be found on the schools’ website, www.ocss-va.org.

