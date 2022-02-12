School bus upgrades include AC, new radio and tracking systems

By Ike Parrish

OCPS is updating its bus fleet in response to the heat-related and student management challenges it faced at the start of the school year.

The modernizing moves-to retrofit buses with air conditioning and install new P25 radios-will cost approximately $755,000.

Retrofitted air conditioning will provide students with cooler buses by the time warm weather hits, while the installment of P25 radios and a vehicle and student telematics system will “significantly increase the safety and security for our students,” according to OCPS Director of Transportation Justin Sarver.

The improvements arise as the administration’s response to a rough start of the 2021-2022 school year for OCPS transportation. The schools were forced to close for two days in its opening week due to a heat wave combined with the mask mandate on buses. Bus delays and some students being placed on the wrong bus contributed some disarray to the student’s return in August.

The schools’ 79-bus fleet transports an average of 2,730 students daily.

An air conditioning retrofit costing approximately $11,500 per bus, for 50 school buses, totals at $575,000. So far, nine buses have already been converted and Sarver is optimistic that the 50 school buses being retrofitted will be equipped with air conditioning by the first week of April. The 50 retrofitted buses will bring OCPS’s total number of air-conditioned buses to 72 (22 buses are already factory equipped with air conditioning). The remaining seven buses serve as spare buses that are scheduled for replacement in the upcoming fiscal year and will not be used for student transportation when air conditioning is needed, Sarver said.

As part of a county-wide effort to replace outdated radio systems for law enforcement, fire & EMS and OCPS school buses, the implementation of P25 radios also is underway.

The P25 radio system will replace the decades-old analog radios, which Sarver said are about 25% effective.

“Think about it in terms of every four times you cue the microphone to transmit, you’re successfully connecting once out of those four [attempts],” he said.

The P25 radio system is connected through fiber optics and optimizes communication by transmitting signals with the use of multiple towers in the county, whereas the current system, which is on its way out, functions through a singular tower.

The new radio system will also have GPS data, providing dispatchers with pinpoint locations of all buses, in case of an emergency.

“It’s essentially a computer system versus traditional radio technology,” Sarver said.

The student and vehicle telematics system uses both Zonar and Transfinder components to manage bus routes and ensure student safety.

A tablet and RFID scanner will be installed in each school bus along with a GPS data link, costing OCPS approximately $180,000.

“This hardware powers software that permits live GPS tracking of all of our school buses. It syncs with our routing software so that we can monitor route conformity and spot potential issues,” Sarver explained.

Once installation is complete, parents will have the ability to see where their child is in transit as well as send and receive information from the transportation department, through an app called Stopfinder.

The installation of the telematics systems is still in progress and Sarver hopes to begin parent onboarding within the next few weeks. He said at that point, an email will be sent to OCPS parents with an invitation to register for the app.

In addition, the tablets installed in every bus will display the bus driver’s route with the location of each assigned stop.

“This will be extremely helpful to our substitute bus drivers,” Sarver continued.

While the school works to upgrade its equipment, it continues to suffer a staffing shortage for its fleet of buses. The issue is not unique to Orange County, as localities across the nation are struggling to find enough school bus drivers to fill the vacancies.

“We’re still carrying about five or six vacancies,” says Sarver. “What we have been able to do is eliminate routes as needed when we have a vacancy come up.”

Cancelled bus routes result in parents having to find an alternative to ensure their child or children make it to school or students missing school that day.

Sarver says driver applications are coming in slowly and one new driver is currently in training.

“We’ve been able to hold our own the last month and a half and not send out as many of the cancellation emails [to parents noting a route has been cancelled for the day],” he said. “That’s not something that I ever dreamed we would have to do.”

