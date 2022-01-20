School board (twice) changes graduation date

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Days after it unanimously voted to move Orange County High School graduation from May 14 to May 21, the Orange County School Board just as unanimously changed it back to its original date.

After receiving backlash from OCHS parents, the board called a special meeting to rescind the motion, leaving the OCHS graduation on May 14. Further calendar changes are pending.

At the school board’s regular Jan. 10 meeting, the board heard a presentation from the head of the calendar committee, Yvonne Dawson, on a proposed 2021-2022 school year calendar adjustment to account for the previous week’s snow days. That proposal suggested adding four days to the end of the year, making the last day of the school year May 26 and moving graduation to May 21.

“The state allows up to 10 unscheduled asynchronous days and we already have six built into the calendar as of November 21, 2021,” Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead said.

The board utilized four of the allotted 10 asynchronous days to add additional teacher workdays to help ease the teachers’ stressful workload brought on by difficulties in teaching due to the pandemic including having to provide both in-person and virtual education, and filling in for colleagues out with COVID.

An additional two allotted asynchronous days were used in the fall semester due to weather and four asynchronous days were used in the first week of 2022 due to the snow storm.

“Since we had just missed four student instructional days due to inclement weather, staff informed the board of our status with in-person learning and suggested one model could be adding four days to the end of the school year and moving graduation to May 21, 2022. The board transitioned the information item to an action item and voted,” said Dr. Snead. “Understanding that there’s some consternation around moving the graduation date, staff is meeting to review alternative solutions.”

After hearing the calendar committee’s presentation, school board vice chair Jim Hopkins made a motion to approve the recommended school year calendar adjustments. The motion was seconded by Melissa Anderson and passed by a unanimous vote, without any discussion from the board.

There were approximately a dozen people in attendance at the school board’s regularly scheduled Jan. 10 meeting.

It did not take long before parents of OCHS seniors found out about the change, with many expressing surprise and frustration on social media outlets.

Parents’ reasons for opposition included having already purchasing invitations for the original May 14 date, having scheduling conflicts with work and not being able to attend their child’s graduation on the adjusted date, family members who had already made travel arrangements for the original date and having vacations booked based on the May 14 graduation date.

Three days later, the school board called a special meeting that included further discussion of the recent schedule change. A handful of OCHS parents attended the meeting.

At the special called meeting on Jan 13, board members acknowledged that it was a mistake on behalf of the board to approve the recommended calendar change without discussing it first.

“We came to a discussion, but nobody said anything,” said vice chair Hopkins. “We should have debated, and we just failed to do it.”

“I realized that last meeting was our first meeting. We were all excited and we rushed the gun on that [graduation date change decision],” added school board chair Sherrie Page.

Board member Anderson raised the question as to why there are no remaining asynchronous days left on the school year calendar?

“There were 10 fixed bank days. We have used up three from last week plus the student holiday on Monday, so that’s four plus the two at the beginning of the year,” Anderson said.

Anderson questioned if the school year calendar had been miscalculated. School board chair Page suggested that they board provide those questions to the calendar committee to bring some clarity to the issue at the board’s next work session.

Page made a motion that the calendar committee explore alternative solutions for school calendar changes to mitigate the days missed during the Jan. 3 snow storm, while leaving the graduation date on May 14. The motion was seconded by vice chair Hopkins and unanimously approved.

“I’m pleased that we have pulled this back. Human beings make mistakes,” said board member Mike Jones. “We need to work together to get this right. We’re going to call on the superintendent and staff to put together a plan to get these hours and these days straightened out.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.