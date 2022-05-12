School board postpones decision on “sexually explicit materials,” adopts revised “divisive content” resolution

By Ike Parrish

“The Orange County School Board does not discriminate against any person?” read one of the signs held by students in protest at the May 9 Orange County School Board regular meeting, as students, parents and teachers awaited the answer on two controversial resolutions up for discussion.

Ultimately, the board voted 3-2 to pass a revised ‘divisive content’ resolution with District 2 school board chair Sherrie Page and District 3 school board member Mike Jones opposing the resolution.

The resolution states “the Orange County School Board declares that Critical Race Theory and inherently divisive concepts shall not be part of its training program, curriculum, nor materials in Orange County Public Schools.”

That resolution was one of two controversial proposals the school board was considering Monday that drew 150 of students, staff and citizens to the board’s regular meeting.

The board then voted to postpone discussion on a ‘sexually explicit materials’ resolution, based on senate bill 656, after District 5 school board vice chair Jim Hopkins suggested the board wait until the Virginia Department of Education draft and release a model policy on the bill by July 31, 2022.

Both resolutions in discussion were written by new District 4 school board member Chelsea Quintern.

Senate Bill 656, signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin on April 6, gives parents the ability to review “sexually explicit content” being taught in elementary and middle school curriculums. However, Quintern’s drafted resolution also requires Orange County Public Schools “to notify parents of healthcare services and involvement in critical decisions affecting students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being; including, but not limited to self-identification.”

If passed, Quintern’s resolution suggests that it would require OCPS to notify parents of their child’s sexual orientation, outing students of the LGBTQ community with or without their consent.

Quintern’s proposed resolution also states, “the Orange County School Board declares that students shall not be subjected, but not limited, to curriculum, materials, and discussions relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other sexually explicit subject without explicit consent from their parent(s).”

The resolutions, which were first presented at the school board’s April 25 work session, quickly gained the attention of the public and Orange County education community.

At Monday’s meeting, an overflow crowd piled into the school board meeting room at the Taylor Education Administration Center. Dozens of students in droves lined the room with handmade signs protesting the resolutions with many leaving in tears after the approval of the ‘divisive content’ resolution.

A few signs held by students read “queer rights are human rights,” “it’s okay to say gay” and “teach truth, you can’t erase Black history.”

During public comment, dozens of individuals spoke out against the proposed resolutions while a handful of parents and citizens expressed their support.

“You are associating sexual orientation, which everyone has; even heterosexual people, and gender identity, which all people have, with something that should not be part of school,” said OCHS sophomore Jude Melton. “Also, equating people’s sexual orientation with mental health problems is both appalling and harmful. Allowing administrators to have the power to openly discuss students’ sexuality is dangerous.”

Others opposing the resolutions questioned some of the board members’ political bias in their attempts to implement new resolutions which some referred to as “conservative.”

“I’d also like to remind the board that a few of you sat up there and informed the public that politics should not be involved with matters of the board. Yet those same people are the ones pushing the conservative agenda,” said OCPS parent Laura Daniel. “This board has done nothing but play politics since January.”

School board members Quintern and District 1 member Melissa Anderson started their four-year terms in January 2022.

Others in opposition felt that the resolutions are politically partisan and have no place in a public school system funded by taxpayer money.

“This is a public school system and as such it must represent the voices and care for the needs of a diverse population. This includes students that come from varied cultural and racial backgrounds, students from a range of socioeconomic levels, students who speak different languages or have different abilities or who identify as gay, transgender or any other orientation,” said Orange County resident Lisa Turpin. “Their life experiences and perspective are important and need to be reflected in the curriculum we teach, the books we read and in the policies you create.”

Meanwhile, others who spoke against the ‘sexually explicit material’ resolution questioned its vague wording.

“Your ‘therefore’ clause is so broad it would require parental notification if a teacher mentions her husband – that’s sexual orientation; a boy who refers to himself as a boy, that’s gender identity, or a textbook that describes a married couple; that’s also sexual orientation,” said former Parent Teacher Association President Jennifer Heinz. “If you really meant to say, ‘don’t say gay’ please don’t insult us by using this ruse of ‘parental notification.’”

Another overarching concern from those who spoke was the safety of students of the LGBTQ community if they were outed to their families against their will.

“Did you consult with your current school-based mental health staff, to include school psychologists, school counselors, school social workers and school nurses, on how these policies may negatively effect your most vulnerable students?” asked Aleta Strickland, a school psychologist.

“Please do not forgot that in the U.S. suicide is the second leading cause of death between 15 to 34-year-olds; 61% of our LGBTQ youth have attempted suicide once in their lifetime,” added OCHS teacher Rachel Carlton.

Others who spoke during public comment referenced higher suicide rates among the LGBTQ community, with some going as far as telling Quintern she’ll have “blood on her hands” if the resolution passes and students’ sexual identity is not protected at school.

Some individuals referred to school as a “safe space” for LGBTQ students who have not yet come out to their families at home and feel that the ‘sexually explicit materials’ resolution threatens that solace.

“School was one of the places where I desired acceptance the most,” said Anastasia Snyder. “It was very important for me to have a place where I could express my gender identity safely, when I could not at home.”

A few teachers spoke about the current abundance of vacancies in OCPS staff and raised concern that the resolutions, if passed, would further exacerbate the issue.

“Many [teachers] have turned in their resignations or retirement documents,” said Orange County Education Association President Pa’Trice Day Owens. “With the proposed resolutions, I have heard the rumblings of teachers who have planned to stay, now planning to leave. Teachers who have come to me have noted the racist, homophobic, one-sided ideology that does not consider any opposing view from anyone that does not agree with the resolutions that are dividing our town.”

The OCPS website currently posts job listings for more than 80 vacancies within schools’ staff.

“I implore you to devote your valuable and limited time to addressing the most critical issue faced right now which is the wide chasm in learning opened up by two years of a pandemic and the corresponding loss of teachers and other key positions in school personnel,” added Orange resident Ellen Wessel.

Meanwhile, several speakers in opposition also threatened legal action if the board passed the resolution, stating it is in violation of VA law 2.2-3900 which states it is the policy of the Commonwealth to “safeguard all individuals within the Commonwealth from unlawful discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, or disability, in places of public accommodation, including educational institutions and in real estate transactions; in employment; preserve the public safety, health and general welfare; and further the interests, rights and privileges of individuals within the Commonwealth.”

While the large majority in attendance showed up to protest and speak against the drafted resolutions, some took the podium in support of Quintern’s proposals.

“Students, as minors, are subject to their parents’ leadership, discipleship and authority regarding all aspects of life including their exposure to public education,” said OCPS parent Larry Scott. “A teachers’ political or social viewpoints should at all times be neutral as not to affect a child and what they learn.”

“Opportunities for our children are based on academics, on extracurricular activities that they do, whether they’re sports or drama or art or music; that’s the focus, not sexualizing our children,” added Orange County resident Teri Pace.

Although critical race theory is not currently taught in Orange County’s public schools, some students addressed the school board in support of the curriculum, which they felt is misunderstood.

“Critical race theory displays the racial problems that are so deeply sewn into America’s history and current society. It’s not a tool to divide an already divided country,” said OCHS graduate Myles Johnson. “It’s merely a bridge for future generations to cross into unity. It addresses problems within institutions and society which would help the youth effectively eliminate those issues for the betterment of our nation.”

“Not once has the school board came to the student body to ask what we need. As a black man, time and time again, in this school system I have been treated as if I’m lesser than my white peers,” added OCHS junior Solo Mthethwa. “Rather than helping these issues I have been disregarded and infantilized on every single instance. By passing these resolutions you’re not only actively participating in the harm of our student body but instigating and condoning it. My skin color is not divisive, and our gender and sexuality do not concern you.”

Opposition from students continued.

“For my senior year BRVGS research project I found that Black and Hispanic students score below their white peers in math and reading, graduate from high school at a lower rate and are less likely to go to college,” said OCHS graduate Abena Appiah-Ofri. “Unfortunately, students of color oftentimes become disengaged, disconnected and disinterested because predominately white school systems, like OCPS, do not reflect or incorporate their cultural differences.”

After two and half hours of public comment, Quintern cited material supporting her reasons for creating the resolutions.

“In the Black Lives Matter and social change lesson the theme is social movements and equity. They critique empire building in history and its relationship to white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression. They go and say some white Americans are resentful of economic competition and arrival of people from different cultures,” said Quintern. “These are all undertones of Critical Race Theory in education.”

She continued, raising concern with the quotes of Ibram X Kendi, an author, professor, activist, historian and proponent of Critical Race Theory.

“There’s no such thing as a non-racist or race-neutral policy, every policy in every institution in every community in every nation is producing or sustaining either inequity or equity between racial groups,” said Quintern, quoting Kendi.

“This content is suggestive as defined by executive order number one: advancing any ideas in violation of Title IV or Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 including, but not limited to, one race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith is inherently superior to another race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith. An individual by virtue of his or her race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith is racist, sexist, whether consciously or subconsciously, etc.”

She continued with statements in support of her ‘sexually explicit materials’ resolution.

“There are several reasons as to why hypersexualized content, especially at a young age, is detrimental to development in students,” she said. “Not only does it impact intimacy, but it contributes to body consciousness, food disorders, body dysmorphic disorder and physical and mental health problems.”

“This resolution, however, does not, and let me emphasize, it does not prevent content from being distributed. It just requires the parents to be aware and approve of the material. Additionally, this resolution will require schools to notify if children want to be identified in a different matter of their legal status.”

“The LGBTQ community have higher rates of mental illnesses. This resolution would allow schools, parents and students to bridge the resources needed to assist the child in an equitable manner. Under this resolution, the students can be better protected against discrimination as the family can be more engaged in the upbringing of their child,” said Quintern.

Following Quintern’s remarks, the rest of the board weighed in.

“Tonight, with the resolutions as written, I’m not going to support them,” said Jones, which received substantial applause from the crowd.

Anderson referenced Senate Bill 656 in her reasoning to support the resolution.

“I think the biggest issue here that we’re all facing is that the parents need to be informed,” she said. “A teacher, instructor or administrator cannot keep information or supply information to a student that is sexually explicit.”

Board chair Sherrie Page spoke out against the resolutions.

“To out a child who has not yet come out to their parents, I can’t support,” said Page, again receiving booming applause.

Vice chair Hopkins suggested voting separately on the resolutions and delaying a vote on the ‘sexually explicit materials’ resolution until the General Assembly takes further action on the policy. His motion to postpone the discussion was seconded by Jones and unanimously passed.

Hopkins then made motions to make minor alterations to the ‘divisive content’ resolution, making it a more accurate depiction of Gov. Youngkin’s executive order. Hopkins’ suggested changes each passed with a 3-2 vote with Page and Jones wholly opposing the resolution.

