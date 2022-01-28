School board makes masks optional: Resolution passes 4-1 at special meeting

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Masks are now optional for all students, staff and visitors inside and outdoors on school property.

The Orange County School Board called a special meeting last Thursday to vote on a resolution to make wearing face masks optional on all school grounds. School board vice chair, Jim Hopkins, proposed the change.

Hopkins’ resolution came on the heels of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recently signed executive order stating that parents of students in public schools “may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school.”

However, some localities in the state have elected to continue enforcing a mandatory mask mandate in its public schools.

A crowd of approximately 80 individuals comprised of parents, students and teachers attended the meeting to either support or oppose the resolution under discussion with the constituents nearly evenly split.

Some students in attendance held signs in protest of the mask-optional resolution, several of which displayed the words, ‘masks save lives.’

Several teachers took the podium in public comment, urging the board to vote against the resolution and maintain the mask requirement.

OCHS teacher and Orange County Education Association President Pa’Trice Day Owens noted that many teachers have quit in the past year due to the difficulties of teaching in a COVID environment.

“The level of mental and emotional fatigue can be gauged on the number of resignations and people leaving,” she said. “If we remove the masks, teachers will walk. They are leaving because the policies made are not for their protection or their betterment.”

Day Owens went on to say that the quality of education will diminish with a short-staffed teacher base, of which a large portion would be new teachers.

OCHS teacher John Pilat raised a concern that absences from students and staff would increase if the schools lifted the mask mandate.

“Over the past week, for example, I’ve had between three and eight students absent from each of my classes every day,” Pilat said. “Without masking I’m really afraid that the absences from class would increase as more students got sick.”

OCHS teacher John Lyon echoed the concerns of his colleagues while adding that teachers with increased risk factors, or who care for elderly family members, will have to choose between their job or the safety of themselves and their families.

No teachers spoke in favor of the resolution or rescinding the mask requirement.

Sonya Walsh, parent of a student at Locust Grove Elementary School, stated that the mask-optional resolution is in conflict with bipartisan law Senate Bill 1303.

“I hope that when you vote today, you will vote to follow the law,” she said. “Currently in Virginia, for the passing of bipartisan law Senate Bill 1303 says school divisions need to provide such in-person instructions in a manner in which it adheres to the maximum extent practicable to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and that have been provided by the CDC.”

The CDC’s current recommendation for schools is universal indoor masking for all students and staff.

Walsh added that the Hopkins’ proposed resolution is not in agreement with Orange County Schools’ mission to provide the highest quality education to students in a safe and caring environment.

Five parents addressed the school board in support of Hopkins’ resolution.

Dave Atwood stated that the board should follow executive order.

“I didn’t like Ralph Northam’s executive order. I didn’t want my kids in masks,” Atwood said. “I didn’t agree with it, but I did it anyways because it was an executive order.”

He added that the state could withhold funding to schools that oppose the governor’s executive order.

OCHS parent Ashley Booth argued that Senate Bill 1303 cannot be used as a valid reason to continue a mask mandate since the schools have already been allowing extracurricular activities that are not in accordance with current CDC guidelines.

“CDC guidelines also state that high-risk activities, such as band, chorus and sports, should be canceled or held virtually to protect in-person learning,” she said. “If Senate Bill 1303 is so binding, then why are these activities still taking place?”

Booth also said that wearing a mask for nine hours a day, five days a week causes dermatological issues that can have physical and emotional effects for students being forced to wear a mask.

“As a parent, I have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing of my children for their education and care,” Booth said.

Other parents cited references, claiming a variety of health problems caused by prolonged mask wearing including psychological, social, physical and developmental issues, fatigue, headaches, nausea, increased carbon dioxide levels, low blood oxygen and induced exhaustion syndrome.

The CDC states that wearing a mask does not increase carbon dioxide intake.

Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead recommended that the board vote against the resolution to make masks optional in the county’s public schools.

“The transmission level is high in the community of Orange and in discussions with the Virginia Department of Health, that is a metric that we must look at when we bring the public together,” he said.

Dr. Snead continued, saying that although the schools have the highest rated air filters in its classrooms, the classes are still crowded and mitigation practices should stay in place.

He also referenced the impact passing the resolution could have on school staff.

“We are short on staff, and in order to teach all the children some of my staff have doubled up, and we’re paying them for that, but it’s not sustainable for them,” he said.

Dr. Snead added that mitigation practices should stay in place until Orange County sees a significant reduction in COVID transmission levels.

Hopkins countered that masks are interfering with students’ ability to learn by inhibiting verbal perception and stifling verbal communications.

“I spent 30 years in front of a classroom and I believe these masks are interfering with our education. To be a successful teacher one must establish a meaningful relationship between the teacher and the student and unfortunately these masks are interfering with it,” he said.

District 1 school board member Melissa Anderson also spoke in favor of the mask-optional resolution.

“I’ve seen what masks are doing to our children and I believe that their long-term mental health, physical health and getting them back to some kind of normal is of greater importance. I have seen the effects of COVID personally and I strongly believe that the mask has more consequences than benefits,” Anderson said.

Anderson referenced an article in which multiple doctors did not recommend wearing a mask to protect against COVID.

District 4 school board member Chelsea Quintern also referenced multiple studies and medical journals that stated face masks to be ineffective against COVID transmission and spoke in favor of the resolution.

“We need to get back to allowing teachers to teach and not be mask monitors,” she said. “We need to focus on bringing our children back up to their full potential.”

District 3 school board member Mike Jones also was in support of the resolution.

“I’m not going to ever stand for a mandate that prevents people from having choice,” Jones said. He said that when he voted last year to enforce the mask mandate it was because the vaccine was not yet widely available and re-opening the school was imperative.

Hopkins made a motion to approve the mask-optional policy resolution. The motion was seconded by Quintern and approved by a 4-1 vote with school board chair Sherrie Page voting against the motion.

“We are incumbent on educating kids and keeping them safe,” said Page. “Politics has entered into this and it has split this community, but at this point it is my firm belief that masking and the [contact] tracing has kept us a lot safer.”

Quintern made a motion to explore providing N95 masks for any interested staff. The motion was seconded by Anderson and unanimously approved by the board. The board will refer the idea to the health committee.

The school board is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex.

