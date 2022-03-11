School board disagrees on Equity in Education Month resolution

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

At the Orange County School Board’s regular meeting on Monday, the board voted 4-1 to pass a revised equity in education resolution with board chair Sherrie Page voting against the resolution.

There were three resolutions on the agenda in consideration for Equity in Education Month: the original resolution, which was approved last year in March 2021 without issue, a revised resolution by board vice chair Jim Hopkins and another revised resolution by district 4 board member Chelsea Quintern. However, Hopkins chose to rescind his version in support of Quintern’s resolution.

The original and revised resolutions both recognize March 2022 as Equity in Education Month, however, the revised resolution, re-written by Quintern, added a definition for educational equity that states, “as defined as each child receiving what they need to develop to their full academic and social potential.”

The revised resolution also removed mention of factors contributing to educational inequity including, “disability, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status,” as well as another statement saying, “OCPS has established a Minority Advisory and Minority Task Force to stay at the forefront of discussions on equity in schools,” along with other changes, removing any statements from the original resolution that she deemed as divisive language.

In discussion of the resolutions, Quintern made a motion to amend her revised resolution to add two statements, referencing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order number one, reading, “whereas, the state of Virginia has restored excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts such as critical race theory in public education,” and, “whereas, Orange County Public Schools denounces the use of divisive concepts in its curriculum and materials to ensure equity in education.”

Hopkins expressed opposition to the suggested changes.

“No, I can’t support it because the first whereas,” he said. “I wish the first whereas was true. We’ve elected a republican governor. I voted for him. I like his policies, but he doesn’t have the authority that some people think he does. He put about 10 bills in the legislature to get what he wanted changed in public schools but none of them passed … so, the first one is just a false statement.”

“With all due respect Mr. Hopkins, that was specifically taken from executive order number one,” responded Quintern.

Hopkins replied frustratedly, explaining again that Gov. Younkin’s executive order had not been passed through legislature, and therefor is not applicable.

Quintern then opted to remove the first suggested amendment while keeping the second suggestion which the board ultimately voted against.

After the contentious exchange between board members, Page made a motion for the board to table the agenda item.

“I think people have gotten caught up in what the word equity means,” she said. “I think we have just gotten so far off what a suggestion for a resolution was for this month. We’re so far off base that I think it’s in best interest if we just table it.”

The motion was seconded by district 3 board member Mike Jones.

“Right now, we’re trying to get our legs back under us after this coronavirus wilderness. And as it was stated earlier, we’ve had challenges that we’ve never faced before,” he said. “I believe it would do us well to get some knowledge in these kids’ heads so that they can be prepared for the next big thing that happens as soon as possible.”

The motion to table was subsequently voted down in a 3-2 vote, with Page and Jones voting in its favor.

“I vote no, only because there is a definition of what equity is in this statement and I think that’s something we can all agree on,” said Quintern.

Ultimately, the board voted to pass Quintern’s drafted resolution to, “recognize the month of March 2022 as Equity in Education Month, with the intention that educational equity, as defined as each child receiving what they need to develop to their full academic and social potential, best practices, and curriculum be discussed in Virginia’s schools, communities and classrooms during that time.”

