School board changes Monday meetings to 7 p.m.

Meetings moved to evenings

The Orange County School Board’s first meeting of 2022 began with new faces and resulted in a new meeting time.

The board welcomed new members, Melissa Anderson from District 1, and Chelsea Quintern from District 4, who were both elected in November. Each will serve a four-year term.

Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead opened the meeting by requesting nominations for chair and vice chair of the board for 2022.

District 5 board member Jim Hopkins nominated Sherrie Page (District 2) for school board chair. Board member Mike Jones (District 3) nominated Hopkins for school board vice chair. Quintern nominated Hopkins for school board chair, but he respectfully declined. The nominations for Page as chair and Hopkins as vice chair were approved by unanimous vote, keeping the board’s leadership the same as it was in 2021.

The school board later unanimously approved a motion to change their regular meetings from the first and last Monday of each month at 4 p.m. to the first and last Monday of each month at 7 p.m. to better accommodate the schedules of school staff and parents who wish to attend the meetings.

“I feel that the later the time, we’ll be able to have more teachers and more parents able to attend,” said Anderson.

“I’d like to add I’ve had teachers talk about their schedules not ending until after 4 o’clock sometimes so there have been difficulties in attendance,” said Quintern.

The school board next meets Monday Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Education Administrative Complex.