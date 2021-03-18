School board approves plan for increased in-person classes

Orange County Public School (OCPS) students can return to four-day, in-person learning beginning April 12.
At a worksession Monday, the Orange County School Board unanimously approved a plan presented by Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead that would elevate the existing hybrid instruction model for students and families interested in increased in-person instruction. The 100% virtual instruction model remains an option under Dr. Snead’s proposed plan.
“We are in a position to thoughtfully add additional students in-person to our learning model,” he told the school board and school administrators Monday afternoon. “Going back to Aug. 24 (when the current school year began), I’m proud of the balanced approach we’ve taken. Given what we knew and understood at the time and given the data, we knew what we could do and not break our model.”
He seemed to be modeling this next step in the same way.
When county schools introduced the hybrid learning model last summer, he said school administrators wanted to serve families where they felt comfortable with a “customer-oriented” focus.
“We need to remain customer-oriented because many may not understand the ramifications,” he said.
For much of the school year, approximately 56% of OCPS families chose to either send their Pre-K through eighth-grade students to in-person classes two days per week (with virtual learning the other three days) or their high school students to in-person classes one day per week (with virtual learning the other four days). Approximately 44% of OCPS families chose the 100% virtual learning platform.
In making his pitch to the school board, Dr. Snead cited a range of data backing the proposal, suggesting “many factors” led to the recommendation.
Community spread of COVID-19 is trending downward, as are positivity test rates. Local new case counts also continue to drop to levels last seen late last summer when school returned.
“It’s not just one thing, but many factors,” Dr. Snead said. “We feel the data is trending nicely, but would that really be enough? We don’t know. The question remains untested.”
But the other variable, he noted, is an increase in vaccinations. Citing more than 300 school staff who are fully vaccinated, and others on their way to becoming vaccinated, Dr. Snead said school administrators felt comfortable considering the next steps to increase in-person learning.
“We’re still able to offer families choices, so if they’re not comfortable sending their children to school, they still have the virtual option,” he noted. “But this is a data-driven exercise and we’re excited about it.”
With the school board’s unanimous approval, school administrators will begin a three-week effort to prepare for the return of in-person learning following spring break (April 5-9).
Beginning Monday evening, a survey will go live that asks parents whether or not they are interested in a four-day, in-person school week (Fridays would remain as asynchronous (virtual) learning days), whether or not they would prefer entirely virtual instruction and whether or not they would need school transportation if they did return?
If the schools ultimately return to four-day, in-person learning, they would eliminate the existing hybrid model (pre-K through eighth-grade students go two days per week) and cease the recently initiated effort to return high school students to two-day, in-person instruction. All students would either participate in four-day, in-school instruction or learn exclusively virtually. The existing hybrid models would cease to exist, he said.
Still, not all the details have been finalized or resolved. Returning more students to classrooms primarily could challenge recommended physical distancing guidelines and some students may need to share bus seats, Dr. Snead said.
To accommodate the potential influx of a greater number of students, he said schools would continue current best-practice social distancing guidelines, require masks on buses and in schools, continue one-way directional traffic in secondary schools, continue temperature checks and sanitizing protocols. Bus routes where children would be sharing seats would increase ventilation by opening windows for greater air circulation, he said. Crowded classrooms may be divided, moved to larger spaces or outside, as appropriate, he added.
Busing would continue on a two-tier schedule for upper grades and elementary school students.
“We fully believe with masks and proper ventilation, we can ensure a safe environment for our students.
During the next three weeks, he said school administrators will be compiling survey data and contacting additional families that did not answer the initial survey. They’ll begin customizing bus routes and learning spaces based on that data.
The last day of the two-day/one-day, in-person learning model would be April 2, followed by spring break through April 9. The first day of the four-day, in-person school week would begin April 12.
“I’m super-excited and glad to see this day come again,” school board chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page said. “I can’t say how impressed I am with our school division as a whole and what they’ve been able to achieve in a year so uncertain.”
“I’m enthusiastic about this plan and my proposal would be to implement it in two weeks, not three,” District 5 representative Jim Hopkins said. “Could it be done in two weeks?”
“If we could, I’d do it tomorrow,” Dr. Snead responded. “We don’t want to make any mistakes. There will be challenges and I don’t want to break the system. I support the timeline as presented.”
Hopkins said he respected that and would support the proposal, but “had to ask the question.”
District 1 representative Carol Couch said she was glad to see things move back toward “normal,” while District 4 representative Better Winter wished the plan could be implemented before spring break.
Still, she supported it. “It looks fabulous; let’s make it happen,” she said.
District 3 representative Mike Jones said he had heard from some school staff members expressing concerns, but didn’t feel there was anything among those concerns that was insurmountable.
“This is really exciting,” he said. “We all knew there would be daylight at the end of this tunnel.”