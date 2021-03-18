School board approves plan for increased in-person classes

In making his pitch to the school board, Dr. Snead cited a range of data backing the proposal, suggesting “many factors” led to the recommendation.

Community spread of COVID-19 is trending downward, as are positivity test rates. Local new case counts also continue to drop to levels last seen late last summer when school returned.

“It’s not just one thing, but many factors,” Dr. Snead said. “We feel the data is trending nicely, but would that really be enough? We don’t know. The question remains untested.”

But the other variable, he noted, is an increase in vaccinations. Citing more than 300 school staff who are fully vaccinated, and others on their way to becoming vaccinated, Dr. Snead said school administrators felt comfortable considering the next steps to increase in-person learning.

“We’re still able to offer families choices, so if they’re not comfortable sending their children to school, they still have the virtual option,” he noted. “But this is a data-driven exercise and we’re excited about it.”

With the school board’s unanimous approval, school administrators will begin a three-week effort to prepare for the return of in-person learning following spring break (April 5-9).