School board amends 2021-22 calendar

The Orange County School Board unanimously approved a calendar adjustment to add two make-up days to the 2021-2022 school year.

The calendar adjustment added Feb. 21, Presidents’ day, as a regular school day and moved the last day of school from Thursday, May 19 to Friday, May 20, which will be an early dismissal day. Graduation will remain Saturday, May 14. The last day for teachers will be May 23.

Although the calendar was created with 10 bank days built in to account for possible school cancellations, the two make-up days will offset two of the seven days in which school was cancelled due to inclement weather.

“We’ve learned that we didn’t have as much time banked as what we thought we did,” said school board chair Sherrie Page. “So, it’s creating a problem as to how we report the hours to the department of education.”

The adjustment will ensure that students at the high school will have enough hours of education in each class to receive credit.

“The high school has to have 140 clock hours of instruction in order to award a credit to a student for taking the class,” explained Director of Secondary Instruction Renee Honaker. “So, with the high school, that presents that issue that we really are right at 140 hours; we don’t have any extra.”

Inquiries to the administration’s calendar committee did not receive a response in time for this report.

