School Board address benefits, meals policy, sick leave

At the Aug. 29 regular meeting of the Orange County School Board, the board laid out policy changes in several areas of interest to parents, students and staff, the first was an official 10-day head count.

The total number of students in the Orange County School system for the 2022-23 school year is 4,839, a figure that is a near-perfect match to the pre-pandemic number of 4,845 during the 2020-21 school year, though it is a slight drop from its post-pandemic rebound of 4,868 in 2021-22.

The next item on the agenda was recent changes to the county’s benefits packages as well as the termination of the “Sick Leave Bank” policy, which is now obsolete with the addition of Virginia Retirement Services’ offering short- and long-term disability options in the staff benefits.

“I think at the time that it was implemented, it made sense,” board Vice Chairman Jim Hopkins said.

Another action item on the agenda was a set of updates to the school meals policy. In Orange County Public Schools, all elementary and middle school students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which reimburses schools in low-income areas for meal costs, without the need for household applications. Thus, changes to the policy only apply to Orange County High School students and vary in both significance and implication.

Some other updates include changing “lunch” to include “school meals,” and including breakfast as part of the policy. The bulk of the change was concerning how the school, which does not refuse a student in need of breakfast or lunch regardless of their account balance, would handle negative balances.

Another change was the addition of language preventing students who cannot afford lunch or who have a negative balance from being “overtly identified,” which is a measure directed at the prevention of bullying and ridicule. Also, students with a negative balance, but who brought money for food that day, are to be provided food that day and not made to pay the previous negative balance with it. While no student with a negative balance will be refused the normal lunch, it does add a provision that students with a negative balance may not be given extra snacks or a la carte items.

The biggest change, both in length and significance, is a provision aimed at not just throwing money at the problem of a student who is regularly being sent to school without food or the means to procure it. Such situations can often be red flags of a more serious problem at home. The provision reads:

“If a parent regularly fails to provide meal money or send food to school with the student and the student does not qualify for free or reduced benefits, the child nutrition director will inform the principal, who will determine the next course of action, which may include notifying the Department of Social Services of suspected child neglect.”

All measures were adopted unanimously. The regular meeting for September was combined with the Sept. 19 work session, meaning they meet again for their next regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.