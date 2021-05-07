Scholastic stars: OCHS academic team sets sights on national championship

Orange County High School’s Academic Quiz Team has been invited to participate in the High School National Championship Tournament for the first time in its history. The tournament will be held virtually this year on May 29 and 30 and is hosted by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) company. Team coaches Stephen Cunningham and Patrick Angotti view this as a huge milestone for the program and have created a packed schedule of practices and exercises to prepare for the tournament.

Cunningham became a social studies teacher at the high school in 2006 and took over as the head coach of the team shortly thereafter in 2007. The team has seen success during his tenure, such as winning their regional championship in 2013 and being invited to a number of invitational tournaments. However, being invited to participate in the NAQT tournament came as a shock.

“We had never really thought about until we went to regionals and finished in second place,” Angotti said. “And that was it. Then the other night we got this invitation to the national championships. I was so surprised because we hadn’t won anything, but I guess it was based on our performance at regionals.”