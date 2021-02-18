RVFD ran initial call 40 years ago

“I got down there and flames were just pouring out of the back of the house, where the kitchen was,” he said. “The house was becoming fully engulfed and all I had was this little fire extinguisher, which couldn’t do anything. Luther Hardy was there along with one or two other men from town. The couple that owned the house was right in the middle of the road and they were hugging each other and just sobbing. Their whole house was going up, along with everything they owned. And I have never felt so helpless in my entire life, watching those poor people.”