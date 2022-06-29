RSA Board deliberates after counties agreed on Greene exit

It was like a game of table tennis at last week’s Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) meeting as the board of members went back and forth regarding a withdrawal and transition agreement for Greene County.

Earlier this month, Madison, Orange and Greene county supervisors approved the agreement via separate identical resolutions at each of their respective meetings. The same agreement and resolution were then on the agenda for RSA’s Board of Members. However, even though the three counties had already given their stamp of approval post legal review of each of their county attorneys, not everyone was convinced.

To start, the agreement was originally part of the board’s agenda. Board members had to agree to amend the agenda to include it. Then, there was the issue of if the matter should be discussed in open or closed session.

“We’re two years into this and this is the first proposed closed session,” RSA Board Member and Greene County Representative Bill Martin said. “I’m not convinced the reason [for the closed session] is legitimate. I don’t know what we’re trying to hide.”

A motion was made to have the discussion in closed session, but it failed unanimously.

The board opted to discuss the 25-page withdrawal and transition agreement page by page with RSA Attorney Terry Lynn pointing out several concerns. She took issue with a statement that the Greene County Circuit Court would allow RSA to “file an amended counterclaim as to two counts.” She said this wasn’t factual and it should state RSA is allowed to refile “two counts” not an “amended counterclaim.” She also said a statement that Greene County would submit a withdrawal request to the Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) after execution of the withdrawal and transition agreement was incorrect. She said VRA should approve the withdrawal first with RSA approving it second. She also noted the document fails to state that RSA has to sign off on the package that is sent to the State Corporation Commission (SCC) and noted she had concerns regarding how the agreement would affect bond documents.

RSA Board Member and Greene County Representative Steve Bowman pointed out the Oct. 29 letter from VRA which stated the authority was awaiting an approved agreement by RSA before making its decision.

Greene County Administration Mark Taylor agreed, stating the county has a package assembled and ready to be sent to VRA, but the executed withdrawal agreement is a necessary piece of it.

Bowman said he was ready to make a motion to approve the agreement.

Lynn said the document should be approved subject to VRA approval.

“If that would move this along, it would be acceptable,” RSA Board Member and Orange County Representative Jim Crozier said. “We’re looking at a chicken and an egg, but this egg isn’t from this chicken.”

Lynn went on to point out concerns on three subsequent pages including that consenting to the withdrawal should accompany the dismissal of the litigation between Greene County and the RSA; the transferring of pension benefits and the transfer of financial software to Greene County regarding RSA’s customers located there since financial software is not covered under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

It was on page nine that RSA Board Members called for the question.

“I’m not anxious to make any changes,” Martin said.

“Making changes is asking for problems,” RSA Board Member and Madison County Representative Troy Coppage said. “The three boards approved this.”

He seconded Bowman’s earlier motion to approve the document as is.

Bowman made a change to incorporate Lynn’s first concern regarding the “two counts” versus “amended counterclaim.” Coppage agreed.

“This has been looked at by three counties, three board chairs and their legal teams,” Bowman said. “I think this should go forward.”

Lynn disagreed.

“It’s good the boards reviewed it, but RSA is the one to execute it,” she said. “I’m going to hand over notes with [my] concerns particularly with the list of assets, many that don’t exist.”

The agreement was approved 5-1 with RSA Board Chairman and Orange County Representative Lee Frame dissenting.

There was a brief pause in the meeting to allow RSA employees to make copies of the agreement with the approved change. Upon conclusion of the pause, Bowman said he changed his mind and motioned to remove the previous amendment, returning the document to its original state. RSA Board Member and Madison Representative Carty Yowell seconded it.

“I don’t think we need it,” Bowman said. “It’s immaterial to what we’re discussing.”

“Since it’s a factual change are we not better to correct the fact,” Crozier asked.

Bowman said it could be corrected in the future by each of the entities down the road. Frame doubted that.

“I don’t support the board approving a document with several inaccuracies,” Lynn said. “Signing the agreement alleges its factually correct. Why sign if it’s factually incorrect?”

The motion to return the document to its original state was approved 5-1 with Frame again dissenting. The draft document was then approved 6-0.

A resolution officially approving the withdrawal and transition agreement was adopted 5-1 with Frame dissenting.