RRHD touts efficacy, safety of vaccines: 44% of Orange County population is fully vaccinated

As vaccination rates have increased in the district, vaccine doses have become more widely available, with many locations offering walk-in vaccine appointments.

“There are so many vaccines available at this time,” said Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics. “For those who are hesitant, we hope we can answer the questions you have and bring you peace of mind about that decision.”

Dr. Jakum said the availability of the vaccines is one of the country’s greatest strengths at the moment.

“As a pediatrician, we are the backbone of vaccine-preventable illnesses,” he said. It’s what I do on a daily basis. I hope that you would consider getting vaccinated. It is the thing that’s going to bring us back to normal—normalcy in our lives, in our economy, to see your grandchildren, for kids to go back to school. It’s going to be thing that ensures we can fight this virus with success.”

Dr. Trice Gravatte, lead physician at UVA Primary Family Care of Culpeper noted that more than 570,000 Americans had died from the virus and that more than 45,000 currently are hospitalized.

In his comments, he weighed the risks of not getting the vaccine against contracting COVID-19.