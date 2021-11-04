RRHD offering free COVID rapid tests

By Jeff Poole

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced free community COVID-19 testing for the five-county region it serves.

The announcement last week, comes as Orange County averages five new COVID cases over the past seven days, but has reported 131 in the past two weeks (as of Monday).

During that span, the six new deaths have been attributed to the contagious novel coronavirus, with four others hospitalized.

Collectively, Orange County has reported 3,732 cases since last March,136 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.

In October alone, there were 401new cases, far fewer than the record-setting September count (657).

In a press release last week, the health district said it was partnering with Wellspring Health Services, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Culpeper County to provide the free coronavirus tests.

The free COVID-19 tests will be offered at Wellspring’s offsite location at the Culpeper County parking lot, across from Yowell Meadow Park (100 N. Blue Ridge Avenue) in Culpeper.