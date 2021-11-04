RRHD offering free COVID rapid tests

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced free community COVID-19 testing for the five-county region it serves.
The announcement last week, comes as Orange County averages five new COVID cases over the past seven days, but has reported 131 in the past two weeks (as of Monday).
During that span, the six new deaths have been attributed to the contagious novel coronavirus, with four others hospitalized.
Collectively, Orange County has reported 3,732 cases since last March,136 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.
In October alone, there were 401new cases, far fewer than the record-setting September count (657).
In a press release last week, the health district said it was partnering with Wellspring Health Services, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Culpeper County to provide the free coronavirus tests.
The free COVID-19 tests will be offered at Wellspring’s offsite location at the Culpeper County parking lot, across from Yowell Meadow Park (100 N. Blue Ridge Avenue) in Culpeper.
Tests will be available for a limited time until Dec. 30, or funding runs out. Those eligible to receive a free test must be: a resident of the RRHD (Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier or Rappahannock county); or a school employee, first-responder or health care worker in the health district; and presenting COVID-19 symptoms.
Priority will be given to uninsured or underinsured patients.
“This project builds on the work of our community partners, in the effort to make testing available for all district residents,” said acting RRHD Director, Dr. Colin Greene.
This is a rapid test.
“We encourage anyone who has symptoms and needs to be tested, especially those without insurance, to use this free testing site,” said Wellspring CEO Dr. Khalid Athar.
To make an appointment, call (540) 718-9743. A Wellspring representative will complete a screening and schedule qualified patients for their free test.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 hotline at (540) 316-6302 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.