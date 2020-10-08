RRCSB adds peer recovery program to services

RRCSB offers the services for free to any residents of the five-county (Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock) area who are 18 or over and dealing with a diagnosed substance use disorder or a mental health issue. The services are individually tailored to every person’s specific need.

RRCSB Executive Director Jim La Graffe sees the program as a plus for the community.

“Being able to talk to a peer [about addiction] is often an entryway to treatment,” La Graffe said. “There really is no downside to this.”

Cory Will is the director of the new program and is enthusiastic about the opportunities the new program offers for helping recovering addicts. Will said the program has evolved at a critical time as the coronavirus crisis has increased stress among the vulnerable and eliminated some traditional opportunities for treatment.

“With the pandemic we’ve been forced to do more virtual meetings and traditional groups like AA have become homeless,” said Will. “Some people in our region don’t have access to internet or they’re not comfortable with it. Churches and schools, the places where these groups meet, have been reluctant to hold public gatherings. Some have tried to hold meetings in parking lots and outdoor spaces. At a time when we need more services, resources have been stretched.”