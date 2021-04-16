 Skip to main content
Route 522 wreck is fatal
Route 522 wreck is fatal

Virginia State Police Trooper S. Burke-Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Wednesday, April 7 at 2:41 p.m. on Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy.) just north of Route 663 (True Blue Rd.).

A 2003 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on Rt. 522 when it rear-ended a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was also traveling north. The tractor-trailer stopped for another vehicle that was making a left turn. The impact occurred as the tractor-trailer began moving.

The driver of the Honda, Madalyn T. Grant, 22, of Stevensburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Grant was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 28-year-old male, of Midlothian, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

