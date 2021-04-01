Route 231 closed in Madison near Orange County line

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Madison County is closed due to a pipe failure near the Orange County line.

The pipe is located between the Rapidan River and the southern intersection with Route 620 (Race Ground Road). Route 231 is closed to through-traffic between Route 620 (Tatums School Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway).

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Through-truck traffic should avoid using Route 231 until repairs are complete.

There is no estimate of when the road will reopen.

