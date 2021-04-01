 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Route 231 closed in Madison near Orange County line
0 comments

Route 231 closed in Madison near Orange County line

  • Updated
  • 0

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Madison County is closed due to a pipe failure near the Orange County line.

The pipe is located between the Rapidan River and the southern intersection with Route 620 (Race Ground Road). Route 231 is closed to through-traffic between Route 620 (Tatums School Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway).  

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Through-truck traffic should avoid using Route 231 until repairs are complete. 

There is no estimate of when the road will reopen. 

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogwood Village open for visitors
News

Dogwood Village open for visitors

Long-term care facilities have been given the approval by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with Centers for …

News

OCHS February students of the month

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert