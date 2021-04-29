Review claims top news prize in Virginia Press Association contest

The Orange County Review took the top news prize in the 2020 Virginia Press Association annual news contest.
With 10 first-place awards in writing, layout and photography categories, the Review was named the news sweepstakes winner in non-daily group 2.
Newspapers across Virginia annual enter their best work in the VPA’s news contest and are then judged by another state press association. This year’s Virginia contest was judged by the Maryland, Delaware and D.C. Press Association.
The Review competes with more than 35other newspapers in the 2,300 to 4,999 weekly circulation group.
Because of public health concerns, the VPA announced the 2020 winners online, rather than at its in-person annual meeting and awards banquet, traditionally held each April.
Review staff received 10 first-place awards, two second-place awards and four third-place awards to claim the top news prize. It is the third time the Review has won the news sweepstakes in the last 14 years (2007 and 2010).
Highlighting the awards, the Review received first place in the general make-up category, which evaluates the entire content of the publication—from writing, variety, photography and design. The judges wrote, “This is a really nice and clean layout with good use of headline fonts and sizes.”
The Review also received a first-place award for its regular County Living (B-Section). “Good solid design. Has plenty of white space, good readable fonts and placement of photos and color. Well done,” the judges noted.
Former Review reporter Hilary Holladay earned three first-place awards. She was honored for feature story writing in a profile she did on new Montpelier CEO Roy Young. “This was engaging, well-written and informative. Well done!” the judges wrote.
She took third place in the same category for a story she wrote last February about Leap Year birthdays. “Cute, engaging and well-written article on a unique event. Well done in finding numerous people to include in this,” the judges said.
She also received a first-place award in the education writing category.
Her third first-place award was in the public safety category, for stories on a proposed drug court in Orange, assistant commonwealth’s attorney Katie Fitzgerald and the county’s plan to conduct jury trials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Good in-depth articles that hold the reader's interest,” the judges wrote.
Freelance photographer Jackie Lewis was recognized with a first-place general news photo award for her coverage of the first Orange Black Lives Matter march up Madison Road last summer.
Review Editor Jeff Poole received four first-place awards, including one in general news writing for his account of the destruction of the Somerset Center Store last May. He also received a first-place award in the feature profile category, for his story about Tammi Waters and her efforts to raise awareness and connect with others following her son’s suicide. The judges wrote, “This is an incredible story. Compelling. Emotional. Just pulls you in. I can just see this woman tearing up about her son as I read it.”
He collected a first-place feature photo award for a picture from the Gordonsville Memorial Tree Lighting ceremony, and a third in the same category of two children looking at a gingerbread house in downtown Orange last December.
He won first place in the health, science and environmental category for stories on the Rapidan dam, Westwind Flowers at Montpelier and the Orange County Broadband Authority. “Articles were very well-written and information was presented in an easy-to-understand manner,” according to the judges.
The Review took the top two spots in that category, with Holladay taking second for stories on Drew Lanham’s talk at Montpelier, Orange County COVID-prep and Montpelier’s wildflower meadow planting.
She received two third-place awards--
Poole collected a second-place award in the pictorial photo category for a picture of peach blossoms last spring.
Holladay’s final award was a third in the feature writing portfolio category for profiles on Orange artist Megan Marlatt, Lanham and Rapidan architect Angus Macdonald. The judges wrote, “Another great batch of stories and detailed writing.”
Poole’s final award, a third place, was in the combination pictures and story category for his coverage of the 2020 Historic Garden Week tour that didn’t occur between the COVID-19 pandemic. “The images in the story were strong. The horse jumping image got my attention immediately. With all the stress we face during this pandemic, the story reminded me there is life outside of quarantine. I was impressed this event has only been cancelled once before - WWII. A great reminder of a treasured community event.”