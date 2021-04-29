Review claims top news prize in Virginia Press Association contest

The Review also received a first-place award for its regular County Living (B-Section). “Good solid design. Has plenty of white space, good readable fonts and placement of photos and color. Well done,” the judges noted.

Former Review reporter Hilary Holladay earned three first-place awards. She was honored for feature story writing in a profile she did on new Montpelier CEO Roy Young. “This was engaging, well-written and informative. Well done!” the judges wrote.

She took third place in the same category for a story she wrote last February about Leap Year birthdays. “Cute, engaging and well-written article on a unique event. Well done in finding numerous people to include in this,” the judges said.

She also received a first-place award in the education writing category.

Her third first-place award was in the public safety category, for stories on a proposed drug court in Orange, assistant commonwealth’s attorney Katie Fitzgerald and the county’s plan to conduct jury trials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Good in-depth articles that hold the reader's interest,” the judges wrote.

Freelance photographer Jackie Lewis was recognized with a first-place general news photo award for her coverage of the first Orange Black Lives Matter march up Madison Road last summer.