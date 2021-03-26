Returning to his roots: Award-winning Carter brings Africulture to Orange County farm

“I had experiences in Ghana with people who were 20 to 30 years old working for me and one day they would tell me that their father is coming home,” Carter explained. “I didn’t read too much into it at first. But they would say ‘no he’s calling me home, which means today is my last day.’ That was eye-opening to me. My father didn’t put it in exactly those terms, yet it still really resonated with me. He began pitching ideas about things I could do here like transitioning the farm and developing workshops.”

Sobered by what he had witnessed, Carter concluded that the best choice was to return to Virginia with his family. Upon arriving home he immediately began delving into his family tree and lineage, hoping to make up for lost time.

“When they did an analysis, they said our people came from Scotland,” Carter said. “I found out later during my own research that these were actually Black men who were shipped to America following a rebellion that happened in 1745 or so. I have some documentation talking about the Mackintoshes where my family lineage comes from.”

Additionally, Carter was searching for ways to build a business on his family’s property. The problem at that point was securing funding to get a farm up and running.