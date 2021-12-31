Return to Pass Run

It’s not the first geographic feature to be renamed in Madison County due to its derogatory word choice. In February 2017, the Board of Geographic Names (BGN) approved the renaming of a two-mile long creek near White Oak Canyon, changing its name to Tims River. The creek had been referred to as Negro Run since 1963 when a then more derogatory name was softened under an order from the Secretary of the Interior. Because the creek was on federal land, the renaming process took years, beginning with a letter sent to the National Park Service in November 2015. Through the long process, Tims River was found to be the name of the creek on an 18th century deed and was ultimately approved by the BGN.