Resolution still sparks citizen comment at SB meeting

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As the Orange County School Board’s decision on a postponed “sexually explicit materials” resolution still looms, students, parents and teachers filled the school board’s meeting room at Taylor Administration Education Complex once again Monday evening to express continued opposition of a resolution that they feel is anti-LGBTQ.

The resolution, written by new District 4 School Board member Chelsea Quintern, is based on senate bill 656, which was signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin on April 6. The bill gives parents the ability to review “sexually explicit content” being taught in elementary and middle school curriculums.

However, Quintern’s drafted resolution also states that “the Orange County School Board declares that students shall not be subjected, but not limited, to curriculum, materials, and discussions relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other sexually explicit subject without explicit consent from their parent(s)” and also requires Orange County Public Schools “to notify parents of healthcare services and involvement in critical decisions affecting students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being; including, but not limited to self-identification.”

If passed, Quintern’s resolution suggests that it would require Orange County Public Schools to notify parents of their child’s sexual orientation, potentially outing students of the LGBTQ community with or without their consent.

The resolution was not on the board’s June 6 agenda, but nearly a dozen individuals signed up for public comment to convey further dissent toward the proposed resolution at their first opportunity since the board’s May 9 regular meeting, when the resolution was first presented for discussion. At that meeting, an overflow crowd filled the Taylor Administration Education Complex meeting room in protest of both the “sexually explicit materials” resolution and an “divisive content” resolution.

At its May 9 meeting, the school board voted 3-2 to pass the revised “divisive content” resolution with District 2 School Board chair Sherrie Page and District 3 School Board member Mike Jones opposing the resolution.

The resolution states “the Orange County School Board declares that Critical Race Theory and inherently divisive concepts shall not be part of its training program, curriculum, nor materials in Orange County Public Schools.”

Critical Race Theory is not taught in Virginia public schools and was not part OCPS curriculum prior to the approval of the “divisive content” resolution.

During Monday’s public comment, some of those who spoke urged the board to drop the “sexually explicit materials” resolution because the vast majority in attendance at the last two board meetings have expressed clear opposition.

“Looking back at the May 9 meeting, we saw the community turn out in opposition of both resolutions,” said OCPS parent Alan Daniel. “However, despite hearing multiple numbers of your constituents across the district; hearing about 30 people against the resolutions and only five people in favor of Ms. Quintern’s resolutions, you still voted in favor of one resolution. How does this not show that there is a clear political bias on this board? The numbers are against you, and you know it.”

Others who spoke echoed an overarching concern raised in public comment at the board’s May 9 meeting – that the resolution could threaten the safety of students of the LGBTQ community if they are outed to their families against their will.

“This policy requires parents to be notified but is lacking in addressing safety measures. What protects children from being physically or verbally abused by unaccepting parents?” said OCHS student Jade Lemon. “In a perfect world, all kids should or would be able to decide when or if we should tell our parents how we identify with the LGBTQ+ community and this policy takes this away from us. Without a proper policy in place and resources to ensure we are protected – to ensure the child is protected – the children are the ones affected and our existence is not sexually explicit.”

Meanwhile, some individuals argued that the resolution distracts from the schools’ primary focus to educate children.

“I don’t really understand what the true agenda is because a public school is supposed to promote nurturing and help our kids learn and protect them,” said OCHS parent Michael Lemon. “By outing them to their parents, how is that going to protect them and encourage them to learn?”

Following several statements objecting to the resolution, two Orange County residents and one OCPS parent spoke in favor of Quintern’s resolution.

“I want to express my support for the two resolutions that were drafted by Chelsea Quintern, and I commend the three members of the board who voted to adopt the one resolution in its amended form,” said Orange County resident Bobby Pace. “I would urge you to adopt the second resolution when it comes before the board again.”

“The majority of people here do not represent who supports or doesn’t support these resolutions,” added OCPS parent Larry Scott.

The resolution was not listed on Monday’s school board agenda and there was no discussion nor action from the board regarding Quintern’s proposed resolution at the June 6 regular meeting. The board has not yet announced when it will further discuss or take action on the “sexually explicit materials” resolution.

