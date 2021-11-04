Reptile education group wins $8,000 in Quad-County pitch

Christopher Grime, founder and executive chef of Christopher’s Food Service, described how he hopes to expand his food truck business—based out of Southern Revere Vineyard & Farm in Louisa—to bring quality farm-to-table catering services to area residents.

“Our main goal is to provide our customers with a fresh, farm-to-table experience by sourcing our meats and produce from local farmers in the Louisa area,” Grime said. “Not only will this allow us to attract customers looking for a well-prepared meal made with local ingredients, it will also help to boost the local economy as we plan to advertise our suppliers in hopes to generate more business for them as well.”

Pugh of My Three-Chambered Heart stole the show when he walked up on stage wearing Boidae—a 45-pound boa constrictor—around his neck during his pitch presentation. The business name comes from the fact that reptile hearts (with the exception of crocodilians) have three chambers, in contrast to the four-chambered hearts of humans. Established in 2011, the business is an educational nonprofit that promotes reptile education through classes, presentations and community outreach.