Remembering the life of Sally Lamb

“She always had more confidence in you than you had in yourself,” said Elizabeth Rock, speaking about Sally Lamb.

Lamb passed away at age 76 on Dec. 22 at her home on Oakland Heights Farm in Gordonsville. She was a beloved and respected leader and mentor in the Virginia horse community.

Lamb attended Culpeper County High School from 1959-1963 and studied English and biology at Virginia Tech, graduating in 1967.

Together with her husband, David, the Lambs founded Oakland Heights Farm in 1979 with a mission to keep the art and history of horseback riding alive.

Their son, Matt, runs the rodeo arm of Oakland Heights, called BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and owns an agricultural fencing company.

“Matt’s an only child, but not really. Because he has all of us in and out of his life,” said Anna Burkett, a friend and former student of Lamb’s, describing the many young people who came to be known as the Lambs’ adopted children.

Rock was introduced to the Lambs at just 4 years old and grew up in and around Oakland Heights. She said that Sally has been there for every major milestone and challenge in her life.