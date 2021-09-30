Redrawing district lines: Following 2020 Census, supervisors work to apportion population evenly

In the working map, District 1 includes all of the western third of the county to the Town of Orange limits while including the Town of Gordonsville and extending eastward toward Monrovia Road. District 2 comprises the largest geographic portion of the map, picking up outside the Town of Orange (and east of the proposed District 1 border) and including all of the homes south of Route 20 to Route 3. The proposed District 3 includes the Town of Orange at its western edge and includes all those living north of Route 20 until nearly Pine Stake Road. There, District 4 begins and encompasses the rest of the population north of Route 20 (except for Lake of the Woods) and east of Route 3. District 5 would be essentially Lake of the Woods. Under that proposed map, the population breakdowns would be: District 1, 7,225; District 2, 7,211; District 3, 7,263; District 4, 7,149; and District 5, 7,272.