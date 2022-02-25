Recruit and retain: Fire companies work to develop volunteers

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Orange County Fire Chiefs Association is expanding its efforts to recruit and retain volunteers in the county’s five independent volunteer fire departments as part of an ongoing campaign.

In recent years, the nation has seen a decline in volunteerism in its fire and EMS departments. According to a report from the National Volunteer Fire Council, there were an estimated 682,600 active volunteer firefighters in the country in 2017 with an estimated 814,850 and 729,000 volunteer firefighters in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The declining trend has continued, with a number of the remaining volunteers aging out of active service.

“With certification requirements, continuing education hours, plus full-time jobs and commuting to and from work, it’s just getting more and more difficult [to volunteer],” said Orange County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort, who oversees the professional staff that works in cohort with the volunteer agencies.

Orange has five volunteer fire departments: Orange, Gordonsville, Barboursville, Mine Run and Lake of the Woods.

In many localities across the nation, declining volunteerism has led to fire department shutdowns.

“We are unfortunately seeing a nationwide trend of volunteer fire and EMS organizations closing their doors due to a lack of membership,” said Orange County Fire Chiefs Association President Jeff Mendonca, who is the chief of the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department.

He said the impact of a volunteer fire organization closing is huge and leads to increased response times for firefighters arriving at the scene of a fire and counties having to fund professional services, which could lead to increased taxes.

In Orange County, however, Mendonca said fire departments’ volunteerism has been sustainable, if not progressive.

“We gain a few, we lose a few,” he said. “So, we’re not making a whole lot of upward progress.”

To combat that inertia, the Orange County Fire Chiefs Association has made use of two grants provided to stimulate volunteerism in the county’s fire departments.

A grant from the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs has helped the county develop a recruitment and retention plan. A $361,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security/FEMA was put toward a multi-media recruitment campaign, personnel protective equipment (PPE) for new recruits, physicals and fire officer training, according to Mendonca.

The latter grant has underwritten a new website, www.joinocvafireems.org, which explains the importance of volunteering and details the county’s five volunteer fire departments to help prospective recruits find the right fit.

Additionally, Mendonca credits the Orange County Board of Supervisors for approving funding toward the replacement of firefighting apparatus. He said this has allowed local fire departments to devote time, that would otherwise be focused toward fundraising, to volunteer recruitment.

Orange County predominantly fights fire with volunteerism. While Orange County Fire and EMS answers most everyday medical calls, local firefighting operations are handled mostly by the five volunteer companies.

“All five of the volunteer fire departments are 100% volunteer,” said Mendonca. He added that county EMS technicians, who are required to be fire-certified, also help at fire scenes, when needed.

“The county averages anywhere from 120 to 150 volunteers,” said Mort. “Throughout the year those numbers go up and down.”

Both Mendonca and Mort said being a volunteer firefighter is “a family thing.” Many who volunteer are following in the footsteps of family members who also served the community as a volunteer firefighter.

Mendonca said that almost all volunteers in Orange County also are county residents.

“Everybody that volunteers is somebody’s neighbor, somebody’s family or somebody’s friend. So, there’s that connection there, both to the county and the people that live within the county,” he said.

Although, being a volunteer firefighter offers no monetary incentive, Mendonca said the attraction to the lifestyle is one of “helping the community.”

“Our goal is the continued delivery of a quality public safety organization that is always ready to answer the call for help,” said Mendonca.

Those interested in being a volunteer firefighter can visit www.joinocvafireems.org.