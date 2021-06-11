Ready for the Races: County offers Local Maker Market event to promote small business

“We were planning to hold the races no matter what and would adjust based on how many people we could have. Some events ran with limited crowds, but we’re lucky in that we’re at the end of the year,” she said. “When the restrictions were lifted, we knew we could be back at full-speed.”

Despite canceling the races last year, the foundation noted that sponsor support for the event remains strong, with most returning after last year’s hiatus.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of our sponsors and our audience,” Strawther said. “The sense of investment from our racegoers and sponsors is truly heartwarming.”

Accordingly, the races are hoping to parlay that support with a couple of new features this year aimed at promoting local businesses and tourism.

In partnership with the Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the races will host a Locally Made Market that will highlight three, home-based businesses.

As a race day sponsor, the county’s tourism and economic development office have a tent in the vendor village annually at the races. This year, they’re offering that space—and the access to nearly 20,000 race day patrons that come with it—to local entrepreneurs.