Ready for takeoff: Gordonsville Airport awarded $1 million grant

By Morgan Edwards
Reporter
Gordonsville Municipal Airport was among 27 airports awarded money for projects and improvements by the Virginia Aviation Board according to a March 25 press release published by the Virginia Department of Aviation (VDA). In total, the airports across the state received $6.54 million with the highest award amount ($1.1 million) going to Danville Regional Airport. Close behind was Gordonsville with roughly $1.06 million in new funding.
The money will be used for runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation. The airport also received a smaller grant in 2019 from the VDA of $121,600. The majority of that award was used for the design phase of the current slate of projects.
“Our runway has been in horrible shape for a long time,” said Bob Coiner, Gordonsville’s mayor. “We’ve tried resealing it, filling up cracks and everything. The airport was in danger of being shut down because something needed to be done.”
Coiner said that despite the issues with the airport’s runway that the hangars have stayed full. He estimated that last year, hangar rentals brought in $36,000 to $38,000 with expense totaling $19,000 to $20,000.
“We operate in the black,” he said.
The grant is an 80-20 split, meaning the Town of Gordonsville puts up 20 percent of the money and the Virginia Aviation Board takes care of the rest.
“It’s a good investment for Gordonsville and a wonderful leveraging of funds, because we put up a little money and get so much more back,” Coiner said.
VDA Director of Communications John Campbell said that the condition of a municipal airport can be the deciding factor in whether a town is able to attract new businesses looking to relocate.
“One of the most important aspects for us is that we see municipal airports as drivers of economic development for a local community,” Campbell said. “It functions as an economic engine. They are pretty much the front door to a community in our minds. If any company is flying in to look at places, the first thing they will see is the airport. So, if they have a favorable impression of the airport, that’s going to reflect on the location as well.”
Town manager Debbie Kendall is responsible for running the airport and said that Gordonsville had been asking for the money for a number of years. She thanked the Virginia Aviation Board and the VDA for helping the town get in line for funding.
“Our airport is the second oldest operating in the country,” Kendall said. “We’ve owned it all this time and want to make good use of it. Not only for our tenants, but those who pass through the area. It’s also a great opportunity to improve economic development and tourism in this region.”
The airport was first chartered in 1937. According to historical documents found in the National Air and Space Museum archives, the airport was being used in 1935 and possibly even before.
Now that grant has been awarded, Kendall said changes could happen rapidly.
“We do have a contractor already procured and ready to go once we issue the notice to proceed, which will hopefully be later this spring or early summer. Once the runway project is completed and makes it safer for our flying community and hangar tenants, this will really propel the town to other airport projects. Some of these include replacing the fuel farm and possibly even adding hangar space in the future, should the need arise.”
Fred Rollins, an experienced pilot in the Gordonsville area who runs his Sweet Breeze Aviation rental business out of one of the hangars at the airport, spoke on behalf of the flying community about the grant.
“We are beyond thrilled,” he said.