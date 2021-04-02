Ready for takeoff: Gordonsville Airport awarded $1 million grant

“It’s a good investment for Gordonsville and a wonderful leveraging of funds, because we put up a little money and get so much more back,” Coiner said.

VDA Director of Communications John Campbell said that the condition of a municipal airport can be the deciding factor in whether a town is able to attract new businesses looking to relocate.

“One of the most important aspects for us is that we see municipal airports as drivers of economic development for a local community,” Campbell said. “It functions as an economic engine. They are pretty much the front door to a community in our minds. If any company is flying in to look at places, the first thing they will see is the airport. So, if they have a favorable impression of the airport, that’s going to reflect on the location as well.”

Town manager Debbie Kendall is responsible for running the airport and said that Gordonsville had been asking for the money for a number of years. She thanked the Virginia Aviation Board and the VDA for helping the town get in line for funding.