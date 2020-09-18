(Re)drawing the line: counties turn to GIS to fix border issue

Last month, the Orange County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the SUP. It has not come before the supervisors for consideration.

Voorhees said the staff recommendation regarding the boundary line adjustment doesn’t change based on that one parcel and that both counties supported the proposed agreement.

“My recommendation is to advertise the public hearing to move forward with plan as proposed that keeps to the original draft agreement,” he said.

“Did Spotsylvania hold their public hearing yet on the application?” District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin asked. “Did they get turned down and that’s why they want to try us?”

“That movement would involve a substantial rebalancing because the majority of those acres are in Spotsylvania,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said. “The Orange County piece is about a third of the Spotsylvania piece. I’m not sure it makes sense to go the other way based on the way it is mapped.”

Voorhees said Thornton had advised the applicants specifically to resolve the boundary issue first so it would know which jurisdictions processes were appropriate. “The applicant apparently chose to proceed in both jurisdictions,” the county administrator added.