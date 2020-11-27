Quad County group stages summit online

One of the features of the summit is the Quad Tank Pitch competition—modeled after the popular Shark Tank television show. New or existing businesses from the quad counties make a pitch to a panel of judges for $5,000 in funding to support their endeavors. This is the second year the summit has featured the competition.

This year, 16 businesses submitted proposals, which were narrowed to four finalists: Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters from Greene County, Reliable Rides and Two Labs Coffee from Fluvanna County and Sir Speedy from Orange County Reliable Rides entrepreneur Scott Harris emerged the winner for his new business that provides transportation to Fluvanna residents. Harris developed the business after seeing a need for safe and reliable transportation for medical appointments.

“I saw a real need for transportation out here,” said Harris. “I wanted a service-oriented business, the one you call when your grandmother needs a ride to the doctor. Reliable Rides is for the person who needs a ride to pick up their car or get to a doctor’s appointment.”