Public gets first look at GWAP project at town hall

On June 17, the development team behind Wilderness Crossing, the proposed 2,602-acre mixed-use development at the eastern edge of Orange County hosted a town hall meeting at Locust Grove Middle School. The event began at 6 p.m. and lasted a little over an hour. There were roughly 70 people in attendance, including the hosts and county government staff. The development team opened the meeting by showing a PowerPoint that laid out the various land use zones (i.e., residential, mixed-use, civic) included in the proposed Wilderness Crossing plan.
Town hall meetings for public input and discussion are one of the requirements for rezoning and development projects within the Greater Wilderness Area. These meetings are a harbinger of future (and more formal) planning commission and board of supervisor public hearings.
Wilderness Crossing would be at the center of the fast-growing Route 3 corridor between Culpeper and Fredericksburg. KEG Associates III have requested to have the 20 parcels that make up the property rezoned from a mix of Agricultural, Residential, Commercial and Industrial to Planned Development — Mixed Use (PMD). The total timeframe for the project is approximately 30 years and would be broken up into phases. Eleven distinct neighborhoods are proposed for the development. The first 10-year phase likely would include 740 homes (townhomes, single-family), 260 apartment units and an estimated 125,000 square feet of retail space. Additionally, this phase calls for an 80-bed senior living facility.
Ken Dotson, Zac Lette, Keith Oster, and Charles W. Payne Jr. led the town hall. Dotson is the land owner’s representative and is in charge of KEG Associates III; Lette is the project planner and works for the Landscape, Architecture and Land Planning (LPDA) firm in Sterling; Oster is the project’s civil engineering expert and works for Sullivan, Donahoe and Ingalls in Fredericksburg; Payne is a lawyer and partner at Hirschler law firm in Fredericksburg and provides legal representation and guidance for the Wilderness Crossing team.
The majority of the crowd were Orange County residents living in the eastern part of the county who asked a wide variety of questions. Some brought up concerns about the environmental quality and safety of the land Wilderness Crossing would occupy, specifically the abandoned mines located in the surrounding countryside. The development team responded that it was still looking into the matter.
One citizen was worried about the possibility of water and utility costs going up as a result of the new development and increased demand. Dotson explained that in his understanding having more customers in the region would actually lower utility bills as there would be a greater number of people in the pool. This would all depend on the overall water supply.
Another citizen asked if the development team had conducted a traffic study to see if area roadways could handle more cars. Payne replied that they had.
Detailed financial impact, traffic, environmental and natural resources studies are all part of the proposed application.
“I think the community engagement [at the town hall] was positive and essential to ensuring that Wilderness Crossing will be an asset to Orange County in the short and long term,” Payne said.
The conceptual plans for the development are currently being evaluated by an application review committee (ARC).
For proposed project documents and updates, visit www.wildernesscrossingva.com.