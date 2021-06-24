Public gets first look at GWAP project at town hall

Ken Dotson, Zac Lette, Keith Oster, and Charles W. Payne Jr. led the town hall. Dotson is the land owner’s representative and is in charge of KEG Associates III; Lette is the project planner and works for the Landscape, Architecture and Land Planning (LPDA) firm in Sterling; Oster is the project’s civil engineering expert and works for Sullivan, Donahoe and Ingalls in Fredericksburg; Payne is a lawyer and partner at Hirschler law firm in Fredericksburg and provides legal representation and guidance for the Wilderness Crossing team.

The majority of the crowd were Orange County residents living in the eastern part of the county who asked a wide variety of questions. Some brought up concerns about the environmental quality and safety of the land Wilderness Crossing would occupy, specifically the abandoned mines located in the surrounding countryside. The development team responded that it was still looking into the matter.

One citizen was worried about the possibility of water and utility costs going up as a result of the new development and increased demand. Dotson explained that in his understanding having more customers in the region would actually lower utility bills as there would be a greater number of people in the pool. This would all depend on the overall water supply.