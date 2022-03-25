Progress continues on Orange solar farm

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Madison Solar, Dominion Energy’s nearly complete 62.5-megawatt solar farm in Orange County, will inch the company closer to its goal of powering four million homes in Virginia with solar energy over the next 15 years.

Its initiative functions in congruence with the Virginia Clean Economy Act signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020 with a plan to transition to 100% clean energy in the state by 2050.

The solar farm in Orange, being built on 663 acres located along Route 20 in Locust Grove, will produce the equivalent of enough solar energy to power more than 10,000 homes.

Madison Solar is being constructed on property purchased by Dominion Energy and once complete, 100% of its power will be owned by Northop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology contractor.

“The power itself will go to Dominion customers,” says Dominion External Affairs Manager Sarah Marshall. “The grid’s kind of like the internet. It’s going out to wherever the next customer is, but Northop Grumman is the offtaker who’s purchasing that power.”

Northop Grumman is the purchaser of renewable energy for Madison Solar, however, the power produced at the facility will go directly to the grid to feed nearby dwellings and businesses, with no increased cost to ratepayers.

“But the project will still generate $200,000 of tax revenue annually for Orange County,” says Dominion Associate Communications Specialist Lucy Rhodes.

“The biggest benefit for the county is really from an economic impact,” says Marshall. “They get the tax revenue from the facility.”

Marshall adds that this benefit for the county comes without the usual negative effects that a conventional large-scale power production operation might include.

“During construction you’ll have people coming in and working,” she says. “But afterwards they don’t have 1,000 people working here every day. So, they don’t have the impact on the schools, on the emergency services, that sort of thing.”

The project dates to 2017 when a special use permit application was submitted by SolUnesco to develop the Route 20 site. Initial local concerns included: management and accountability; the resale of energy generated locally; viewshed impacts, construction traffic, decommissioning; and benefits to the county.

Marshall does admit the project contributes a significant amount of noise pollution during the construction process.

Large-scale solar farms can create additional negative effects on the environment, which obligate Dominion Energy to establish environmental safeguards to mitigate impact.

It plants vegetation to preserve the viewshed, creates corridors for wildlife to navigate through and around facilities, re-vegetates sites post-construction and builds sediment basins to manage stormwater runoff and limit impact on waterways, all of which it maintains through routine inspections.

Ultimately, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the special use permit, but it sat dormant until it was purchased in 2018 by Cypress Creek Renewables. The project was purchased by Dominion in 2020 and construction for Madison Solar began in July 2021.

The solar development project was originally scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022. However, due to weather and supply chain issues the completion date will likely extend into 2023, according to Marshall.

