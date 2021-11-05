Plea agreement reached in DWI manslaughter case

“[Smith] had shown some remorse previously, and I wanted to give him the opportunity to take responsibility for his actions,” May said. “This case has been dragging on for over three years already, so it’s time to move forward.”

The plea agreement would see the two misdemeanor charges of underage possession of alcohol (Smith was under 21 at the time of the offense) and DWI dropped. He would plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter DWI and maiming DWI, which are class 5 and class 6 felonies, respectively.

The judge has the ultimate say in the sentencing, but should the agreement be accepted by the court, Smith would receive a sentence of 15 years, with 12 years suspended, and he would serve three of them.

“Our plea agreement is actually on the higher side of the sentencing guidelines,” May said. “Smith doesn’t have a criminal background, and this is his first offense of any kind.”

In the State of Virginia, when a plea agreement is sought between the Commonwealth of Virginia and a defendant, the prosecutors are required to make the victims and their families aware of the terms of the agreement. May said that the family of De Jesus and Santiago were not happy with the terms, and that he understands why.