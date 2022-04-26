Planting cleaner rivers: OCHS students get hands-on learning experience

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Orange County High School environmental science students recently planted trees and collected water samples as part of a hands-on learning experience with Friends of Rappahannock and the Virginia Department of Forestry. The students planted 960 saplings along the Robinson River in nearby Madison County.

“We are planting a riparian buffer; native trees and shrubs along small creeks and the Robinson River to help filter runoff from the adjacent farm field,” says Bryan Hofmann, Deputy Director of Friends of Rappahannock, a non-profit with a mission to be “the voice and active force for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River.”

“This river flows into the Rapidan and then down into the Rappahannock and out to the Chesapeake Bay,” says Hofmann.

A riparian buffer, a natural infrastructure more necessary in agriculture fields, works to reduce or mitigate runoff of nutrients, sediments and pollutants as well as lessen erosion and restore native riverside habitats, according to Friends of the Rappahannock. The end result is improved water quality in nearby waterways.

The project, implemented in the fields of the historic Meander property in Locust Dale, was funded by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

“One of our three pillars in our organization is education and outreach,” – an objective they’ve fulfilled in-part by working with students at OCHS going on six years, says Mike Shaw, a river steward of Friends of the Rappahannock.

Other pillars of the organization include advocacy, fighting for pro-environmental legislation and funding, and restoration, exemplified by the riparian buffer among many other projects.

Meanwhile, down by the river, another group of students, led by educators from OCHS and Friends of Rappahannock, collected river samples to test water quality.

Students in waders used dip nets to collect benthic macroinvertebrates, or bottom-dwelling aquatic creatures, to determine water quality. Other students collected water to test with probeware, scientific equipment which uses software to interpret and analyze data. Both methods ascertain river health.

“But [one] is biological, and [the other] is chemical and physical,” says Nancy Stalik, education manager for Friends of the Rappahannock.

“Education” and “fun” were the prevailing remarks from students speaking of their experience at Meander.

“I hope it inspires the students to keep the waterways clean,” says Stalik.

The field trip fulfills a requirement of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, stipulating that students in schools within the watershed’s boundaries at each level of instruction (elementary, middle, and high school) participate in Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE).

One element of MWEE is completing action projects that benefits the watershed, such as planting a riparian buffer.

“We get together with Friends of Rappahannock as often as we can to get these kinds of trips together,” says OCHS science teacher Deanna Estes. “They’re super-helpful and the kids love it.”