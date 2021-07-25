Plans for Orange-Madison drug court move forward

If implemented, the drug court would serve approximately 20 new participants each year who are non-violent offenders with underlying drug offenses. Participants are those with serious substance abuse disorders who are at high risk of committing further criminal acts.

Participants in the program will stipulate that the commonwealth’s attorney has enough evidence to convict them. Their case will then be continued to a later date and they will be admitted into the drug court program, where they will move through five phases, from intensive supervision with random drug screenings to less intensive supervision and screening, until phasing out successfully.

Participants will be in the program on average 16 to 18 months. Franzen said individual service plans will be developed for each participant with no cookie cutter solutions applied. He said the court will meet weekly in Orange County and participants will appear with full reports being reviewed on each by the task force before the appearance.

Successful completion of the program will result in a dismissal of the participant’s charge or a reduction in the charge, depending on the nature of the offense, the participant’s record and other factors.