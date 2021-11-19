Planning commissioner raises questions about defunct gold mines on Wilderness Crossing site

In researching the proposed rezoning application, Capelle found a number of sources that raised concerns about residual impacts from multiple mines in the county’s far eastern end.

His sources included information assembled by the Piedmont Environmental Council, the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (now the Virginia Department of Energy) and the Department of Environmental Quality, among others.

“There are basically five mine sites that are on this particular property,” he said, sharing topographical maps and various reports with the commission. “Melville is one that DMME doesn’t have a record of. Vaucluse is a pretty extensive mine, more gold was mined than anywhere else in the state of Virginia. You’ve got Greenwood, Wilderness, and Woodville, which is actually on both sides of Route 3.”

After outlining the locations of the mines in the area, particularly within the subject property, he then illustrated the waterways and wetlands within the region—a number of which, including the Rapidan River—which are considered impaired, according to the DEQ.

“What that means is, they’ve not met a water standard limit,” he said. “The Rapidan River is impaired because of mercury in fish tissue. It’s above the recommended limit and so that’s about a nine-mile section of the Rapidan.