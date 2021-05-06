Planning commission split on Signature Station rezoning, vote 3-2 to recommend support

“You can’t cite someone for a violation of the comp plan. It’s something you take into account when something is being considered,” he said. “Any portion of GWAP plan not proffered is not binding in a rezoning after the fact.”

In presenting an updated version of the project to the commission, Marcantoni highlighted the changes to the application and noting the motivation for the rezoning request was the removal of restrictions that have kept the project from advancing.

“We’ve updated plan to include internal roadway network (VDOT compliant), included concept plan designating specific areas for residential and commercial development. We’ve updated the fiscal analysis which highlighted a need for affordable housing and revised our plan to include 100 age-restricted senior apartments,” he said, citing a lengthy waiting list at nearby Germanna Heights.

He said the project proffers include architectural standards better than what already exists in the corridor and “Our intent is to meet or exceed the county’s requirements.”

He also said that he and Dudley had no problem including the age-restricted house language in the application or the proffers.