Planning commission split on Signature Station rezoning, vote 3-2 to recommend support

Wilderness Crossing isn’t the only proposed rezoning project under consideration in the Greater Wilderness Area in eastern Orange County.
Eight years ago, the county approved a rezoning for Signature Station west on Route 3, a 76-acre mixed use development near the Somerset Farms subdivision. The project, as approved, was never built. In late 2020, the applicants appeared before the commission seeking a rezoning of their earlier rezoning.
Initially, the project was rezoned to general commercial and multi-family residential with the stipulation that the no residential plats could be recorded, nor any residential construction commence until at least 25% of the commercial component had attained occupancy permitting.
Citing a shift in the commercial economic climate, developer John Marcantoni said the applicants approached the county in 2018 about amending the project’s conditions to eliminate commercial development stipulation before any of the 230 residential units could be constructed. Eliminating that prerequisite is at the heart of the current rezoning request from general commercial (C-2) conditional and multi-family residential (R-4) conditional to planned development—mixed use (PDM). Further complicating the request, when Signature Station was approved in 2013, the Greater Wilderness Area Plan (GWAP) was not part of the county’s comprehensive plan. The subject property, at the intersection of Route 708 and Route 3, falls within subarea 1 of the GWAP.
As part of the revised project, the applicants plan to reduce the commercial footprint of the project and replace it, to some degree, with age-restricted housing. An original $300,000 cash proffer would be issued to the county once 75% (173 units) of the townhomes are constructed.
After a lengthy discussion of changes to the project, proffers, the enforceability of GWAP guidelines and the potential precedent the project’s approval could represent, the commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning to the board of supervisors.
But the overarching issue, and biggest point of contention, seemed to be GWAP design and development standards that have not been adopted by the county.
Before the commissioners heard from Marcantoni and business partner Bob Dudley about their revised proffers, they discussed the standards that should apply to GWAP projects, and how those standards are (or aren’t) enforced.
For example, District 1 commissioner Jason Capelle questioned the proffered lighting in the development, noting it failed to meet the county’s minimum standard as prescribed in the zoning ordinance.
“They’ve proffered some verbiage on lighting that doesn’t meet the standard of our lighting ordinance, so do this then supplant the lighting ordinance?” he asked county planning staff.
Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton said that the county would not want to accept a proffer that contemplates something less stringent than what the ordinance already provides for.
Commission chair and District 3 representative Donald Brooks asked whether or not GWAP design recommendations were enforceable unless they were part of an application’s proffers or included among commission conditions?
“We have a GWAP area that we’ve declared and have building and landscaping standards we’ve declared,” Brooks said. “If something is omitted in the application or proffers, would they not have to comply?
“If you’re thinking of aspirations in the plan document, they would not necessarily be held to that unless it was part of the proffers or application,” Thornton said.
“But isn’t there a set of standards for the GWAP area?” Brooks asked.
Thornton said that was part of the confusion regarding the application initially. Standards were drafted, but not adopted.
“There are general guidelines and standards, but in this application, the design guidelines are left up to the applicant to propose for consideration, as are signage criteria, landscaping as established as part of the development plan, specifics of aesthetics, (architectural features). Those things are not prescribed in our ordinance right now.”
“So the plan is not enforceable unless we put it in the proffers or put it in their conditions?” Brooks continued.
Orange County Director of Planning and Development Services, Josh Gillespie clarified the general usage of the GWAP. “One relates to a planning document that was adopted, the other relates to development standards that followed that plan that were not adopted and the last is those standards that are part of zoning code and ordinances,” he said.
“The whole GWAP concept was based on certain assumptions and standards all builders and developers adhere to,” District 2 commissioner George Yancey offered. “If there’s a deviation, they’d go before application review committee and make a determination of whether to present proposed changes.”
District 5 commissioner Jim Hutchison said the applicants have stated they’d conform to the GWAP standards.
“We haven’t adopted standards yet and don’t really have design standards,” Capelle countered. “We’re in a situation where we have a fifth of the county with really no standards (or minimal standards) and we have to review every single application and make sure they have everything in there that would be automatic for everyone else. I’ve never liked that. It is what it is, but it doesn’t seem like we’ve set a very high bar.”
Assistant county attorney Eric Lansing said the most elaborate standards for the GWAP are in the county comprehensive plan and noted the comp plan is something the commission and board of supervisors has a legitimate interest and authority to consider when granting a rezoning or SUP. However, he added, neither the GWAP or any other part of the comp plan is self-executing.
“You can’t cite someone for a violation of the comp plan. It’s something you take into account when something is being considered,” he said. “Any portion of GWAP plan not proffered is not binding in a rezoning after the fact.”
In presenting an updated version of the project to the commission, Marcantoni highlighted the changes to the application and noting the motivation for the rezoning request was the removal of restrictions that have kept the project from advancing.
“We’ve updated plan to include internal roadway network (VDOT compliant), included concept plan designating specific areas for residential and commercial development. We’ve updated the fiscal analysis which highlighted a need for affordable housing and revised our plan to include 100 age-restricted senior apartments,” he said, citing a lengthy waiting list at nearby Germanna Heights.
He said the project proffers include architectural standards better than what already exists in the corridor and “Our intent is to meet or exceed the county’s requirements.”
He also said that he and Dudley had no problem including the age-restricted house language in the application or the proffers.
“GWAP is supposed to be a place to live, work and play with a higher standard of design and development which is self-contained,” Capelle said. “I think in some elements of their proposal, they did a nice job. We granted a rezoning with stricter requirements than in the GWAP. I don’t get it. I voted for it and we have no design standards. It seems from my point of view, the whole GWAP, I don’t think we all understand how it works, and project by project, we have to figure out what’s the right answer. This thing ain’t ready for prime time. I find the whole thing disappointing with this project and the one coming.”
“If we were to approve what’s presented and help with some proffers, would we be setting the standard for what we want for GWAP for future applicants?” Brooks asked Gillespie.
“The typical term would be you’re setting the ‘precedent,’ which implies you have an expectation, but wouldn’t be setting the standard per-se,” Gillespie said. “A precedent is an indication, but not a ruling standard. That’s important because a precedent gives an indication of where you maybe want to go, but is not necessarily a broadly applied standard.”
Brooks then asked if a precedent would be unfavorable for the county?
“I wouldn’t say that’s true. A precedent is an indication of your expectations,” Gillespie responded. “A precedent can be held as a negative example of a variation of what is expected to be the standard of the policy. A precedent creates a new expectation because there’s a variance in the expectation and people will say that set a precedent.
A precedent, sometimes, you have to make the first decision and it does set the precedent.”
Suggesting the applicants were working in good faith with the county and had complied with the commission’s previous requests, Yancey said it was time to advance the rezoning application to the board of supervisors for consideration.
He then made a motion to make a recommendation of support for the application to the board. Hutchison seconded the motion, so long as the application or proffers included the age-restriction amendment for the 100 proposed apartments.
Capelle still had questions.
“I’m not clear whether the lighting standards apply or not. It’s as clear as mud. If our goal is to get developers to meet our ordinance, I don’t know why we have a GWAP. If didn’t have GWAP, that’d be a given. We’re clapping our hands that they’re meeting the ordinance. To the extent you truly want them to meet the ordinance, I’d suggest someone add conditions for the standards we want them to meet because I haven’t heard anything that will hold them to those standards.
I’m not clear what standards they’re held to without proffers stipulating them.”
Thornton said general site layout guidelines in the planned mixed-use development district will apply, regardless of whether they proffer them or not. There are some guidelines in the ordinance itself, she said, noting it references exterior lighting in the zoning ordinance that, as a minimum, would be applied once site plans submitted.
“If there is discomfort with language in the proffer statement, you might call that out for the board’s attention or suggest they revise the proffers before board goes to public hearing,” she said. “Code allows that proffers can be amended up until the board of supervisors’ hearing is called to order. If the applicant is willing to amend their proffer statement, they have time to do that.”
Following some continued discussion, the voted was called and the rezoning advanced to the supervisors with a 3-2 recommendation. Capelle and Brooks cast the dissenting votes.
At last Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, the board discussed scheduling a public hearing on the Signature Station rezoning application, possibly for May 25.
“Since this is the first rezoning that will come through the GWAP process, I think a work session with them before the public hearing would be a good idea,” District 1 Supervisor and planning commission liaison Mark Johnson said.
“There seems to be some confusion on what they’ve offered or not offered,” board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier added.
Rather than schedule a public hearing, the board planned to ask the applicants to participate in a work session May 25.