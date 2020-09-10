Planning commission recommends denial of fireworks SUP

The controversial special use permit that would allow for the construction, testing and display of fireworks on property zoned agricultural heads to the Orange County Board of Supervisors with a recommendation for denial.

At its meeting last Thursday, the Orange County Planning Commission concluded a lengthy virtual public hearing process for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) special use permit application with a 3-1 vote recommending denial. (Commission chair Donald Brooks was unable to attend because of a workplace commitment.)

The commission first considered the application in May when the applicants—a hobbyist club formed in 2012—requested to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.

In its application, MAPAG identified itself as a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks. The application said the group generally meets one weekend a month from April through October and those gatherings include teaching safety, sharing ideas, building, testing and shooting fireworks. Events typically begin on Thursday and conclude Sunday.

Local outcry over the application prompted the commission to postpone the initial hearing which was later deferred at the request of the applicants, Texas residents Carolyn and Eddie Hostetter, who own the subject property in District 2.