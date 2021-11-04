Planning commission questions Wilderness Crossing timeline

By Jeff Poole
Editor
At its Oct. 21 meeting, the Orange County Planning Commission was surprised and irritated to learn that it had until Dec. 27 to make a recommendation on the 2,618-acre Wilderness Crossing mixed- use development rezoning application.
The revelation occurred during a meeting that did not include the massive mixed-use development on the agenda.
During a staff report to the commission, Orange County Planning and Development Services Director Josh Gillespie offered a brief update on the Wilderness Crossing rezoning project, noting, “There has been a lot of information provided to the applicant, and the applicant is pursuing some additional evaluations. Pending that, the conclusion of those evaluations, we have no further information to present from staff or the applicant on their case at this time.”
The Wilderness Crossing rezoning application was filed by KEG Associates III (represented by local businessman Kenny Dotson and attorney Charles B. Payne Jr.) in March and requested to have the 20 parcels that make up the property rezoned from a mix of Agricultural, Residential, Commercial and Industrial to Planned Development — Mixed Use (PMD). The total time frame for the project is approximately 30 years and would be broken up into phases. It would include no more than 4,750 residential units (multi-family, single family, townhomes, condominiums, and/or active adult units), as well as a range of commercial retail, financial institutions, offices, hotel, medical or assisted living facilities and/or light industrial construction.
In the months since, it has been summarily presented in a town hall-style meeting and was the subject of a number of work sessions and discussions before the planning commission and board of supervisors.
Most of those have been informal discussions as the project seems to be a work in progress.
But at its Oct. 21 meeting, the planning commission learned it had to schedule a public hearing and make a recommendation to the board of supervisors within the next two months or else the application would advance to the board with a positive recommendation.
That revelation occurred after commission members inquired about outstanding questions related to the project—namely updated proffer statements, work sessions between the board of supervisors and Virginia Department of Transportation and when the applicants were expected to respond to questions the commission had last month, among others.
“What do you perceive are the next steps to be on Wilderness Crossing?” District 1 Commission member Jason Capelle asked Gillespie. “What are you envisioning happening and what sort of time frame do you think we should expect?”
Gillespie said he expected formal responses from the applicants related to written guidance from the board of supervisors in addition to concerns the commission raised at a work session earlier last month.
“There are some facts that are not presently in the application documents that have been suggested or requested,” Gillespie said. Those responses will take more or less time depending on what it is—whether it’s designating defined areas of the project for industrial uses, updating the fiscal impact analysis or proffer statements or traffic impact and mitigation plans.
“There is a call for an additional work session, which was discussed at your last meeting two weeks ago,” Gillespie noted. “That work session would be a joint work session, including the supervisors and the planning commission members, and so the applicant will have the ability to discuss with the members of both bodies, the substance and the facts of the case. I think some of the information can be delivered in two to four weeks. And that would be the time frame upon which a meeting for substantive conversation would occur.”
That prompted Capelle’s next question—one he said he’s received from the public: when might the rezoning application be presented at a public hearing?
Gillespie suggested that with advertising requirements and the volume of questions outstanding, that would be difficult to schedule one in the coming weeks.
After some further discussion about some of the applications’ unanswered questions, assistant county attorney Eric Lansing informed the commission it was facing a 100-day deadline to make a recommendation to the board of supervisors at the risk of the application advancing, by default, with a positive recommendation.
That deadline is Dec. 27.
The question then became when did the 100-day clock start ticking?
Lansing essentially said it began at the commission’s September meetings when the Wilderness Crossing conceptual plan was discussed.
He said state code opens the 100-day window at the first meeting–regardless of whether it was a work session or a public hearing.
“C’mon,” Capelle tutted. “We’ve never, never, done that. That’s never been stated here before. I want to see that.”
Lansing acknowledged that interpretation was inconsistent with his previous advice to the commission, but adhered to the recommendation of county attorney Tom Lacheney.
“Well, we’re changing advice and that’s not acceptable,” Capelle said. “I don’t know how you all feel about this, but what you’re saying is that if we just talk about something here, the 100-day clock starts ticking.”
Lansing noted the commission had included Wilderness Crossing as an agenda item at a previous meeting.
“We had a work session, but we have never used a work session as the kick-off,” Capelle countered.
District 5 Commission member Bryan Nicol noted the commission didn’t even have a complete application when it first began discussing the project.
“The application was incomplete by the applicants’ own admission,” he said. “There were blanks in it.”
Capelle suggested that interpretation would create a firestorm amid the public.
District 3 Commission member and chair Donald Brooks asked Lansing to cite the code section that initiated the 100-day consideration requirement.
“I don’t have the code section in front of me, but as I recall, it says the first meeting; it doesn’t say the first hearing,” Lansing responded.
“What constitutes a meeting? So anything we just bring up? Stuff that just gets added to the agenda somewhere?” Capelle scoffed.
Brooks tried to adopt a more neutral tone, noting the project and application had been on previous commission agendas.
“This is crazy,” Capelle added. “We have never counted the days that way.”
Lansing seemed sympathetic.
“I can tell you that it hasn’t been my interpretation. I can tell you that until recently, I would have said exactly what you’re saying.”
Brooks asked Lansing to confirm the code section and the interpretation regarding the 100-day consideration window so the commission could respond appropriately.
In addition, Capelle said he wanted to know what prompted the sudden change in the 100-day provision’s interpretation.
Lansing said he could understand the commission’s concerns, but said county planning staff was aware of the Dec. 27 deadline and working toward it.
“This isn’t a shock to them,” he said.
“Just to be crystal clear: Right now, the advice that we’re getting tonight, is that we have to have a public hearing and a decision before December 27,” Nicol said. “This is the first time we’re hearing this, that we have to have a decision on this application before Dec. 27 or it will be assumed to be approved. We are asking because that has not ever been the case in the past, at least as far as we know.”
Lansing confirmed Nicol’s interpretation of the situation was correct.
Capelle continued to express his frustration and dissatisfaction with the process and apparent change in practice.
“I don’t know what sort of shenanigans are going on with the board on these things, but it’s getting really old. It really is,” Capelle said. “I don’t believe that this just came out of nowhere. And Tom just decided to interpret things differently. It just makes no sense. It’s staggering, I’ve got to say. But the public will have their say, and, you know, it’s up to them.”
Brooks conceded that the situation was frustrating.
“I get it. I really do, but I just don’t see a sense of saying the same thing over and over because I get it,” he said. “I’m as disappointed as you are, to be honest with you, but let’s just put them (the county attorneys and staff) to work. That’s what they get paid to do.”
“Most people don’t like surprises, especially when they’re sort of last-minute,” Nicol added. “We’re going to have to make some determinations about what we determined to be our first acceptance of this application and the process. Our first time we heard from the applicant on this was two weeks ago, so I have some concerns about the process being rushed.”
Nicol noted that at each instance Wilderness Crossing has been discussed—either at the commission or supervisor level—there have been notable gaps in the application.
“In fact, you could call the application right now incomplete. Just because you’ve submitted an application doesn’t mean it’s complete,” Nicol said. “There are blanks in the application they still haven’t filled in. And frankly, that is not a way to treat the public, who will be impacted by this, by the applicant’s own admission, for the next 40 years.”