Planning commission questions Wilderness Crossing timeline

In addition, Capelle said he wanted to know what prompted the sudden change in the 100-day provision’s interpretation.

Lansing said he could understand the commission’s concerns, but said county planning staff was aware of the Dec. 27 deadline and working toward it.

“This isn’t a shock to them,” he said.

“Just to be crystal clear: Right now, the advice that we’re getting tonight, is that we have to have a public hearing and a decision before December 27,” Nicol said. “This is the first time we’re hearing this, that we have to have a decision on this application before Dec. 27 or it will be assumed to be approved. We are asking because that has not ever been the case in the past, at least as far as we know.”

Lansing confirmed Nicol’s interpretation of the situation was correct.

Capelle continued to express his frustration and dissatisfaction with the process and apparent change in practice.