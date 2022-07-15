Planning commission public hearings rescheduled to July 21

From staff reports

The Orange County Planning Commission was originally scheduled to hold a slate of public hearings last Thursday, but that meeting was postponed until Thursday, July 21.

Next Thursday, the commission will consider applications for proposed expansion at The Inn at Willow Grove, an amendment to approved conditions for the Madison Solar project on Route 20 and a proposed garage expansion in Locust Grove.

The proposed expansion at Willow Grove would add two new five-bedroom cottages for an additional 10 guest rooms, as well as an addition at the existing spa and expansion of the pool area.

The addition of the proposed guest cottages would increase the inn’s overall room count to 35 guest rooms and suites. Each proposed cottage would be approximately 29 feet by 49 feet, slightly larger than the 2018 additions. They would be sited behind the historic inn and out of the viewshed of Route 15.

The spa expansion would add four new treatment rooms, in addition to two new restroom and locker rooms, as well as include enlarging the existing pool area for hotel guests. The proposed change would double the pool size to 32 feet by 56 feet.

The Madison Solar project, owned by Dominion Energy, has applied to amend conditions from a county-issued special use permit in 2017 relating to disturbance and construction activity within a flood zone. The current special use permit allows for the construction of a 62.5 megawatt solar facility on 400 acres on Route 20 in Locust Grove.

Changes to the special use permit would not affect the approved use of the solar facility or other conditions approved in the board ordinance, according to planning staff. Resubmittal of specific governing documents which pertain to the five stream crossings are the only changes being reconsidered for approval.

A&M Auto is seeking to amend a special use permit granted last year to expand its operation to include a garage addition, new office building, boundary line adjustment and an increase in the number of vehicles permitted on the premises.

The applicants propose to revise the conditions of their existing special use permit to locate up to 15 junk vehicles at the rear of the lot, limit the number of impounded vehicles to 20 in a 40’ by 40’ area at the rear of the shop, limit the number of vehicles to be serviced to 70 and the number of completed vehicles (awaiting pick-up) to 25. Building expansion would include a 2,400 square-foot extension to the garage and construction of a new 1,200 square-foot office space and customer waiting area.

Additional public hearings before the planning commission next week include proposed subdivision and zoning text amendments.

Those interested in reviewing the proposed project can find it at the county’s office of planning and development services at 128 West Main Street, Orange, or online at www.orangecountyva.gov. Written comments relative to the public hearing must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, at the aforementioned address or submitted electronically to zoning@orangecountyva.gov.