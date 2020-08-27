Planning commission doesn’t back Lake Anna RV park SUP

When the Orange County Planning Commission reconvened last Thursday to continue the discussion on a proposed RV park special use permit application, the commissioners and the applicants had very different ideas about how the evening would play out.

While the applicants seemed to think the evening was another step toward refining its evolving application for an 83-acre tract on the shores of Lake Anna, the planning commission was ready to recommend its denial.

And they did so unanimously, to the apparent disgust of one of the proposed project developers and amid pleas to table the matter by a representative of the site owner.

In May, when it first submitted its special use permit (SUP) application, Orange County Resorts, LLC sought to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land that straddles the Orange and Spotsylvania county line. It indicated it may include a clubhouse, swimming pool, road network, camp store, sport courts and other possible amenities.

The project is owned by Jeffrey and Donna Hayden, who also are pursuing a parallel SUP in Spotsylvania County, where the bulk (58.6 acres) of the project would be located.

Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit.

When the application came to a public hearing before the commission Aug. 6, the project had changed dramatically with the applicants submitting a detailed site plan shortly before the meeting.

After initially suggesting the 250 sites would be owner-occupied, the applicants’ August presentation had reduced the number to 150-175 sites that would be leased. A site plan revealed a camp store, dozens of boat slips and developers said they’d like a fueling station on site.