Planning commission doesn’t back Lake Anna RV park SUP

When the Orange County Planning Commission reconvened last Thursday to continue the discussion on a proposed RV park special use permit application, the commissioners and the applicants had very different ideas about how the evening would play out.
While the applicants seemed to think the evening was another step toward refining its evolving application for an 83-acre tract on the shores of Lake Anna, the planning commission was ready to recommend its denial.
And they did so unanimously, to the apparent disgust of one of the proposed project developers and amid pleas to table the matter by a representative of the site owner.
In May, when it first submitted its special use permit (SUP) application, Orange County Resorts, LLC sought to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land that straddles the Orange and Spotsylvania county line. It indicated it may include a clubhouse, swimming pool, road network, camp store, sport courts and other possible amenities.
The project is owned by Jeffrey and Donna Hayden, who also are pursuing a parallel SUP in Spotsylvania County, where the bulk (58.6 acres) of the project would be located.
Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit.
When the application came to a public hearing before the commission Aug. 6, the project had changed dramatically with the applicants submitting a detailed site plan shortly before the meeting.
After initially suggesting the 250 sites would be owner-occupied, the applicants’ August presentation had reduced the number to 150-175 sites that would be leased. A site plan revealed a camp store, dozens of boat slips and developers said they’d like a fueling station on site.
Planning commissioners had countless questions for the applicants and their representatives, including engineer Trevor Kimzey and developers Lonnie Carter and Gary Griffith. At times, the applicants and their representatives seemed to disagree on project particulars during the Aug. 6 online meeting.
Ultimately, the commission gave the applicants two weeks to return with answers and agreed to reconvene Aug. 20.
Once again, shortly before last Thursday’s meeting, the applicants submitted a revised plan for the commission to consider.
But the commission was ready to move on.
“I sent out a memo today that I still do not believe we have sufficient information to render an adequate staff review and draft conditions that would apply to this SUP,” Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton reported to the commission. “I know the applicant is prepared with another presentation for you this evening. I have not had much time to look over it. It includes new information, and I haven’t had the time to review it for potential conditions.”
She said the initial application was not thorough enough to evaluate, thought it met general submission requirements.
“Given the complexities, including the proposed property is in two counties, it makes this a little more difficult to evaluate,” she said. “Because the larger portion of the project area is under the jurisdiction of Spotsylvania, I’m not able to tell from the last concept plan we received where some of the proposed development would be, particularly related to some of the amenities. And some of the amenities would not be allowed in Orange’s agricultural district. I’m not sure how that would affect the proposal.”
District 2 commissioner George Yancey, who represents the district where the parcel is located, made a motion to recommend denial of the SUP. District 1 commissioner Jason Capelle seconded the motion.
“Mrs. Thornton has been extremely kind to the applicant regarding the information provided or the lack of information provided,” Yancey said. “There are so many questions. At this point, I feel like we don’t have anything to work with. I’ve been a member of this commission approximately eight years, and this is probably the most deficient SUP package that I have seen in that period.”
“There’s just not enough information and some things are simply not allowed in the ag district,” Capelle added. “You can’t do a fueling station in the ag district. You can’t do it by-right, can’t do it by SUP and sure as heck can’t do it as an accessory use to another use. The same with the retail store, which the ag district allows only 4,000 square feet or less and we have no idea how big these camp site stores are.
There’s a tremendous amount of information missing and I don’t feel like this ever should have been brought up as an application at this time.
I just don’t understand why we’re even reviewing it. It just isn’t complete enough to review.”
At that point, developer Gary Griffith interjected and asked if the project could be tabled so the applicants could work to refine the project with county planning staff.
Commission chair Donald Brooks admonished him to identify himself and be recognized by the chair before speaking.
“The applicant made a presentation last time,” Brooks noted. “Our procedure is when the commission comes back in session it can do one of several things; one of those things is make a motion to recommend to approve or deny.”
“We didn’t realize we were coming back tonight to be told ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Griffith said. “We thought we would be discussing the changes we made, how we’re trying to direct those concerns and getting feedback from the planning commission on how to better this and go back to work with staff if need be. With these concerns, give us a little opportunity to table this and work further with staff. That’d be our request.”
Brooks said he had spoken with county staff who recommended to the applicants the project was not ready to be put on the commission’s agenda.
Griffith, who noted there are a number of people working on the project, said he was the one working directly with Hayden, the owner.
“Everyone wasn’t consulted on that,” he said of placing the item on the commission’s agenda. “I feel like if we’d have been asked, we’d have asked to be tabled. I apologize we weren’t consulted, but would like our position to be taken into consideration.”
“I wish the applicant had listened to the county folks when they said slow down a little bit,” Brooks said. “Since they pushed forward, we must go forward.”
County planning staff had received more than 80 written comments as part of the public hearing process with only three supportive of the proposed project. Most cited concerns with harmful algae blooms at the northern part of the lake that close the area to swimming, water and sewer impacts, increased traffic and danger on Route 522, and the proposed density of both RV pad sites and boat slips on a narrow portion of the lake.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend denying the SUP application to the board of supervisors. Unless the application is withdrawn, a public hearing before the board will be scheduled at a later date.
