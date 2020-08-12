Planning commission defers decision on MAPAG special use permit

Those tuning into last Thursday’s planning commission virtual public hearing expecting to see or hear fireworks surrounding a controversial special use permit instead experienced a lengthy discussion on governmental process amid the current public health crisis.
The commission had scheduled a public hearing to consider a special use permit submitted by the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane. Originally, it had been scheduled as the commission’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 public health crisis shifted most public meetings online.
The proposed special use permit has prompted considerable interest among county citizens, with nearly 90 local letters submitted in opposition. Nearly 40 letters of support have been submitted, with most coming from out-of-county and out-of-state MAPAG members and several from residents near the subject property.
That level of interest shaped the commission’s decision to shift Thursday’s meeting back to the online platform.
It also shaped the commission’s decision to defer a recommendation on the SUP to the board of supervisors.
Before the commission discussed the applicants’ proposal or the volume of public comments submitted, county administrator Ted Voorhees said he would not be advancing the application to the board of supervisors.
“If we proceed tonight, we’ll be here three hours reading these comments into the record,” he said. “That’s just the way the ordinance is structured. “I’m absolutely not going to put the board of supervisors through that, so I will not place it on the agenda.”
What ensued was a conversation between planning commission members and county staff about continuity of government, open meeting requirements, pandemic public hearing procedures and in-person meetings.
Ultimately, the commission made no recommendation on the proposed permit. Instead, it requested the board of supervisors amend its emergency continuity of government ordinance to enter written public hearing comments into the record without requiring each to be read aloud during a virtual meeting.
The commission voted unanimously to make that request.
Thursday’s hearing follows the applicants’ initial appearance (virtually) in May, which generated hundreds of pages of public comments—most in opposition.
Many comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property in the south-central part of the county. The applicants since modified the request to reduce the hours of testing and display, as well as restrict access to the property to club members and guests.
By last Monday afternoon’s new deadline for written public hearing comments, an additional 24 letters of opposition had been submitted by county citizens, with only two new letters supporting the application.
At “normal” public hearings, citizens often are allotted three minutes to speak to the commission or board. Others, who so choose, can submit written comments that become part of the hearing record and meeting minutes. More often than not, those written comments are not read aloud at in-person public hearings.
“Why can’t we solve this problem about reading these letters into the record?” District 1 planning commission representative Jason Capelle asked. “Why don’t we change that? We don’t have to read them in when we meet in person. They show up. Sometimes they’re read [aloud], sometimes they aren’t, but they’re always part of the record. What gives?”
A state law and a local ordinance, assistant county attorney Eric Lansing answered.
In state code, a section in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requires all meetings be public, generally prohibiting online meetings, with a few exceptions, he said.
“Ordinarily, holding a public meeting where no one is physically assembled would violate the Virginia Freedom of Information Act,” Lansing continued. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that triggers another state code section that provides a locality has the authority to ensure continuity of operations of government when a state of public emergency has been declared by the governor.”
When the county adopted its continuity of government ordinance in April (as many localities did), it suspended the FOIA section that prevented online meetings. To strike a balance with that requirement, the local ordinance had to provide for all of the normal rights members of the public have—such as input at a public hearing. Since the public wouldn’t be able to attend or interact in a virtual meeting because of security concerns, the local ordinance indicated public hearing comments submitted would be read into the record when hearings were held, Lansing explained.
“Why doesn’t the placement of written comments into the minutes suffice for hearing the comment?” planning commission chair Donald Brooks asked. “In the real world, if I read something out loud and miss a word or add a word, I could alter the meaning of the comment. If it’s in the minutes, if someone FOIA’s it, they’d get the written comment. Why does it have to be audibly read?”
“Under the ordinance as it stands right now, the comments have to be read into the record,” Lansing responded.
“So if we ask the board to change the ordinance, we’d be in compliance with the law?” Brooks asked. “Can we just say comments can be placed in the record but not be read [out loud]?”
Lansing said that action would be within the board’s authority.
“I don’t think anyone in writing this ordinance expected this because it’s a new world,” Brooks added.
The county’s ordinance was modeled after a template that the Virginia Association of Counties (VACO) distributed in the spring. Lansing later said he reviewed the ordinance and its language for the county before its adoption.
“If we submit that to the board, it will help them and us to add these comments in,” Brooks said, noting that the supervisors likely would hear many of the same comments as the commission. “It’s not that we don’t want to hear them, but we’ve already read them,” Brooks said. “We just want to change the ordinance so public comment can be placed in the record instead of being read [aloud] into the record.”
“Independent of this particular issue, right?” Capelle asked.
“Yes. This issue brings up the issue, but it’s independent of this issue,” Brooks answered.
Once all the commission members were satisfied that, with an ordinance change, submitted written comments would be included in the official meeting record, but not read aloud in their entirety during a remote meeting, District 5 representative Jim Hutchison made a motion to continue the special use permit application until the commission’s Sept. 3 meeting, or a date after the board of supervisors has had the opportunity to amend its local continuity of government ordinance.
“It’s not pertinent to just this issue. It’s pertinent in general,” Capelle said. “As a body, we need to prepare for the long haul. It’s possible things will get better in September, but I don’t think the math adds up. I think we’re likely headed in a different direction. Anything we can do to make virtual meetings more accommodating for everyone is a good step in the right direction.”
“Unique circumstances require unique solutions,” Hutchison added later. “We need to remain flexible. I don’t think this is the last adjustment we’ll have to make.”
“We get better as we go through,” Brooks said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!