Planning commission defers decision on MAPAG special use permit

Those tuning into last Thursday’s planning commission virtual public hearing expecting to see or hear fireworks surrounding a controversial special use permit instead experienced a lengthy discussion on governmental process amid the current public health crisis.

The commission had scheduled a public hearing to consider a special use permit submitted by the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane. Originally, it had been scheduled as the commission’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 public health crisis shifted most public meetings online.

The proposed special use permit has prompted considerable interest among county citizens, with nearly 90 local letters submitted in opposition. Nearly 40 letters of support have been submitted, with most coming from out-of-county and out-of-state MAPAG members and several from residents near the subject property.

That level of interest shaped the commission’s decision to shift Thursday’s meeting back to the online platform.

It also shaped the commission’s decision to defer a recommendation on the SUP to the board of supervisors.

Before the commission discussed the applicants’ proposal or the volume of public comments submitted, county administrator Ted Voorhees said he would not be advancing the application to the board of supervisors.

“If we proceed tonight, we’ll be here three hours reading these comments into the record,” he said. “That’s just the way the ordinance is structured. “I’m absolutely not going to put the board of supervisors through that, so I will not place it on the agenda.”