Planning Commission

Planning Commission approves permit for garage

After more than a year of improvements, repairs and negotiations, the owners of A&M Auto Repair have received permission to expand their business.

The business owners brought in a third party engineering firm, ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC, to inspect and recommend corrections, repairs and improvements required by the county. The county has determined that the business has satisfied the terms of a compliance agreement.

Other business in the Planning Commission meeting included the nomination of Allison Simpson as the new interim Planning Commission secretary, and a brief update on the Wilderness Crossing project from Brooks. Those interested in seeing the video, agenda, packet information or with questions can go to the county’s website at www.orangecountyva.gov.

