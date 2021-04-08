Planners support meat processing SUP

There’s an old saying about laws being like sausage—you don’t want to see either of them being made.
That same saw may be true for a planning commission discussion of a proposed meat processing special use permit (SUP) application.
Over the course of two recent meetings, Orange County Planning Commission members got a fairly in-depth look at the animal rendering operation applicant Bill Renaud hopes to create at the Knight Cattle Corp. livestock market on Route 15 between Orange and Gordonsville.
In late January, Renaud submitted a SUP to repurpose the existing kitchen and restaurant for livestock processing and slaughtering in the facility recently purchased and renovated by Mike and Patti Knight in 2020. The proposal also calls for construction of a 30 x 40 concrete pad outside the 1950s-era facility near Madison Run.
The 25.73-acre property is zoned general industrial (I-2) and is located in the economic development recommended future land use category as described in the county comprehensive plan.
In his application to the planning commission, Renaud noted the property and its existing use already are agriculture-related businesses and suggests the application would have no impact on the county, its infrastructure, environment or neighboring properties.
He said the only construction required would be the proposed concrete pad at the end of the existing cattle coral, adjoining the exterior wall along the kitchen and restaurant.
“This will provide a local means for our farmers and producers to have their livestock processed and inspected for resale in Virginia,” he noted in the application. “We currently have very limited processing available because of the increase in demand for these services and there are no state-inspected facilities in our county at this time.”
In subsequent meetings, commissioners asked Renaud a comprehensive list of questions regarding inspections, slaughtering, waste and animal protein removal. More specifically, blood.
At the commission’s March 25 meeting, Renaud gave a comprehensive overview of his anticipated operation, and noted that Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences—approved facilities largely are booked, denying local producers the ability to have their animals processed for resale.
“Seeing the stress put on the industry during COVID, and with many consumers wanting to know where their animals came from, understanding the process and wanting the humane treatment of animals, this is something we think the county needs and it supports the county producers and local county’s producers,” he explained. “We are requesting the special use because the zoning regs, when they were put in place in the 1980s or ‘90s, specifically excluded animal slaughtering. Animal processing is a by-right use. Slaughter is not a by-right use. It was specifically excluded.”
There is a big stereotype with the processing of animals, Renaud said, suggesting his proposed operation would have “zero impact to the community or infrastructure of Orange County.”
All byproducts from animal harvesting is contained and taken off-site by Valley Protein, he explained. There are no carcasses, no hides, no fat, and no byproducts put into the landfill. Nothing goes into the ground. The only thing put into the environment is the liquid protein (blood) from the harvesting of animals through the septic system, which has already been approved by Orange County and an environmental engineer, Renaud told the commission last month.
“We think this is hand-in-hand with the current use of the property with livestock market. It gives them a lot of flexibility when they have larger livestock sales, when animals are lame, or injured or culled, we’re allowed to process those animals to give the producer a product instead of taking it back. We think it’s a win-win,” he said.
Five public comments were submitted, with three in favor of the application, one against and one not against, but with unanswered questions.
Those supporting the application generally noted that local livestock harvesting and processing support the rural, agricultural economy in the region, particularly given the shortage of available processors and the demand for more locally sourced meat.
Dana Amos, a neighboring property owner, expressed concern (but not opposition) about the disposing of animals and carcasses, citing the county’s burgeoning buzzard population.
Adjoining property owner, Frank Thomas III, expressed concerns about the septic system, waste collection, the volume of animals processed, noise and the applicant’s experience, among others.
At last Thursday’s commission meeting, Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton noted that a number of staff-proposed conditions had been recommended for Renaud’s application, including storage of non-processed byproducts be in barrels and inside the building with no outside storage of such byproducts. VDACS certification shall be maintained and, if issued, the SUP shall be issued to the applicant and not be transferrable to a subsequent operator or the property owner.
District 5 commission member Jim Hutchison asked Renaud how many animals he planned to slaughter weekly?
“Given, hypothetically, business is good, your plan is one cow a day and three to five hogs per week?” Hutchison asked.
Renaud said his goal would be one to two cows per day and three to five hogs per week.
He said his maximum capacity, based on cooler space, hang time and the size of the proposed addition to the existing structure would probably limit capacity to two steers and between six and seven hogs.
“If the planning commission needed a concession in our SUP, we’d be comfortable with 25 animals a week—a combination of cattle and hogs,” Renaud said.
District 2 commissioner George Yancey asked Renaud about a back-up plan should his disposal contractor be unable to pick up byproducts, waste and other liquid protein at its appointed time.
“There’s no back-up plan,” Renaud said. “No one else in industry has a back-up plan. This containment is not time-sensitive. In the event they are not able to pick up on Friday or Saturday because of extreme weather and not able to pick up until Monday, it would just be a larger pick-up.”
Yancey also asked about the disposal of the slaughtered animals’ blood.
“Nothing goes into the ground,” Renaud said. “The environmental engineer approved our septic system to handle cattle sales, gray water and liquid protein. I know people don’t like to talk about this, but liquid protein going into system is healthy for the septic system.”
Hutchison asked if the septic system could accommodate up to 25 animals each week.
Renaud assured the commission it would.
“The blood we’re talking about in our septic is healthy for the system. It’s not hazmat; it’s not going on the ground,” Renaud said. “We dug up the distribution tank, the cleanouts and made repairs, found deficiencies and made repairs.”
He also was asked about disposal of animal hides and carcasses.
“Hides, carcass, bones, trimmings, fat and remaining blood all goes to Valley Protein,” he explained.
Hutchison asked if hides needed to be refrigerated before the contractor collected them.
“We pay X amount for pick-up. Valley Protein takes the byproduct and makes a byproduct from what they collect,” Renaud said. “The condition of what they collect affects what they charge us. In the event, those barrels are kept in an extreme environment and the product is rendered useless, they’d charge us a very high rate for waste management. If we take good care of that product, we pay a substantial amount less.”
Renaud said maintaining constant temperatures by keeping those discarded byproducts inside reduces business costs substantially.
District 1 commission member Jason Capelle said he supported establishing an initial limit on the number of animals the facility could slaughter on a weekly basis, with the option that Renaud could return to the commission to solicit a higher cap if the operation proved successful.
With that, he made a motion to recommend support of the SUP with a 25-animal slaughter limit per week.
Hutchison seconded the motion, adding, “I think the county needs something like this to support the community.”