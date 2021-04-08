Planners support meat processing SUP

There is a big stereotype with the processing of animals, Renaud said, suggesting his proposed operation would have “zero impact to the community or infrastructure of Orange County.”

All byproducts from animal harvesting is contained and taken off-site by Valley Protein, he explained. There are no carcasses, no hides, no fat, and no byproducts put into the landfill. Nothing goes into the ground. The only thing put into the environment is the liquid protein (blood) from the harvesting of animals through the septic system, which has already been approved by Orange County and an environmental engineer, Renaud told the commission last month.

“We think this is hand-in-hand with the current use of the property with livestock market. It gives them a lot of flexibility when they have larger livestock sales, when animals are lame, or injured or culled, we’re allowed to process those animals to give the producer a product instead of taking it back. We think it’s a win-win,” he said.

Five public comments were submitted, with three in favor of the application, one against and one not against, but with unanswered questions.