Planners split on Route 3 medical center; rezoning application heads to July 12 BoS public hearing

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next Tuesday on a rezoning application that would eliminate pre-existing proffers to create a new medical center in Locust Grove.

The applicant, A & K Development (Mansour Azimipour) of Locust Grove, is seeking to amend proffers approved in 2011 that restrict construction on the site to a sports center.

The subject property, at the intersection of Germanna Highway (Route 3) and Somerville Road (Route 711) has had two separate rezonings (in the mid-1990s) and a proffer modification in 2011. It currently is zoned general commercial (C2), which among other uses, permits a medical center as a by-right use.

The subject property—more than 7.5 acres in total—falls within the Greater Wilderness Area Plan and a medical office is an approved use for its designated sub-area within the plan.

The proposed medical center, which would be accessed from A & K Boulevard, would comprise approximately two acres of the entire site.

“As we all know, East Orange with a growing population, is very much underserved of needed medical services,” Azimipour wrote in his planning commission application. “This project will be one of the best economic and service developments any area could plan for with absolutely no effect to surrounding neighboring communities, traffic, environment or historical characteristics of Orange County.”

Azimipour also suggested the economic benefit of the projected $5 million facility would generate approximately $45,500 in annual tax revenue for the county.

In presenting the project to the planning commission at a public hearing last month, county senior planner Keri Ragland noted county staff recommended approval of the project, contingent upon a traffic impact analysis.

While Azimipour questioned the need for a traffic impact analysis, suggesting the proposed medical center might generate only 50 vehicle trips daily, county attorney Tom Lacheney advised the commission that, for legal purposes, a proffer amendment essentially is a rezoning.

“The uses are changing. So theoretically, these new uses could have dramatically different traffic impacts than the previous one,” he said.

Commission members, for the most part, had questions about traffic access, pedestrian accommodation, road widths and access for emergency services equipment and the casual nature of the information included in the application.

District 1 commission member Jason Capelle was particularly disappointed with the lack of specificity included within the application.

“When I saw this drawing, it’s hand-sketched and I don’t know how wide the roads are. I’m a little confused. I’m not saying we don’t need a medical center, I just found the whole presentation confusing and part of it is there’s just not a lot of detail,” he said.

District 5 commission member Bryan Nicol made a motion to recommend approval of the application, amending the proffer from construction of a sports facility to a medical one instead, pending further site plan detail, permits and a traffic analysis.

Planning commission chair and District 3 member Donald Brooks seconded the motion for discussion, noting the applicant could have constructed a sports center on the site irrespective of any commission concerns.

He said a medical facility would seem like an appropriate use for the area and expressed his support.

District 4 commission member Julie Zeijlmaker agreed with Capelle that the submitted application was “unclear,” while acknowledging the value of having a medical center in the area.

“I’m not saying it’s not a good thing to be there, but with other things we’ve looked at within the GWAP, there were more design standards information and more landscape information,” she said.

Interim Orange County Planning & Development Services Director David Smitherman said the applicant would need to submit a much more detailed development plan prior to receiving a building permit. He acknowledged that the submitted application met the “most extreme minimum standard we would accept.”

“We have this hand sketch, and then we’re saying, you know, someday we’ll figure everything out; trust us?” Capelle asked. “To me, this is just not the level of detail I want to see,” regardless of whether the applicant is well-known to the community or has completed other successful projects in the area.

“The public should be able to have some better idea than this,” he said.

Brooks suggested future projects would include more detailed information but this one did not because it was simply a change in usage to a pre-approved project.

Ultimately, the commission voted on the motion, with Brooks and Nicol supporting it and Capelle and Zeijlmaker voting against the recommendation to approve. District 2 commission member George Yancey was absent.

In the event of a tie motion at the planning commission level, the application still proceeds to the board of supervisors for final consideration. However, it advances with no recommendation—either for approval or denial—from the commission.

The supervisors will consider Azimipour’s rezoning application in a public hearing at its July 12 meeting in the public safety facility adjacent to Booster Park and the Orange County Airport. The application and associated materials can be viewed online at www.orangecountyva.gov or in the Gordon Building at 112 West Main Street, Orange. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Alyson Simpson, P. O. Box 111, Orange, Virginia 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov and must be received by noon, July 12, to be included in the public hearing. Additionally, the meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s website for remote viewing.