Planners evaluate solar SUP

The planning commission public hearing for a special use permit for a small solar power installation on Cartharpin Road has been extended through March 2.
At its Feb. 4 meeting, the planning commission held a worksession with the applicants—EDF Renewables—to discuss the proposed project on 96.6 acres of agriculturally zoned land in Locust Grove.
The subject property is owned by Catherine and Michael Mayo Jr. and is less than three miles from the Paytes community just over the Orange-Spotsylvania County lines. Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for an SUP to construct a 6.472 megawatt (MW) direct current (DC), 4.999MW alternating current (AC) solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage facility on up to 45 acres of the parcel. The project is being pursued in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC).
In her staff report to the commission, planning services manager Sandra Thornton recommended conditional approval.
“The property lends itself well to a small solar farm installation,” she wrote, and said it largely would be obscured from view with additional vegetative buffering. She recommended a 100-foot buffer around the perimeter of the property with a 35-foot setback from existing mature forestland on site.
ODEC Senior Power Supply Manager James Wright said the proposed project would serve REC members in Orange County and the surrounding community. It would connect to existing REC lines and is purposely sized to avoid having to create a new substation.
“Solar is clean energy. It doesn’t use much water, doesn’t create much waste, there’s not much demand on infrastructure, it operates quietly and at end of project, you can return land to ag use,” he said.
Electricity normally begins with a power plant which created electricity which it pushes to substations and on to homes and businesses, he said. “The transmission piece has gotten to be the expensive side of the business, he said. The benefit of a distributed solar portfolio is that by locating it closer to homes and businesses, less transmission is required, saving users and the electric cooperatives money, he explained.
REC’s Paytes substation, which feeds the local electrical distribution system, is located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of the project site and, if the project is approved, would provide the infrastructure necessary to connect the solar facility to the distribution grid, Wright said.
In describing the proposed project, EDF Renewables Project Development Manager Jeff Machiran said the project would only use about 35 acres of the subject property and have minimal impact on local resources. The panels would not exceed 15 feet in height and would tie into existing power lines. A fixed-knot agricultural fence would be erected around the property instead of a chain-link fence in keeping the rural aesthetic of the area, he said. Supplemental plantings on Catharpin Road would help screen the low-profile solar panels.
Planning commission chair Donald Brooks asked the applicants if they had contacted area neighbors about the proposed project?
Machiran said they had held a webinar and sent mailers to adjoining property owners, but because of COVID had not met individually with neighbors.
Brooks also asked how the project would benefit local customers?
Wright said since the electricity would be generated nearby, customers wouldn’t have to purchase electricity generated far away and pushed through a high-voltage transmission line from another company.
“It just goes through the REC line to serve local consumption,” he said.
“Why should we put solar panels in an agriculture field?” Brooks continued.
“These types of projects, distributed projects, are small enough to avoid pushing onto the transmission system,” Wright answered. “There are relatively few places we can do these types of projects. We have to find pockets of consumption that are large enough and near the infrastructure that is required to tie it in. In this particular case, the REC substation is why we looked here.”
During his comments, District 2 commission member George Yancey said he understood the need for renewable energy because of climate change, but didn’t like to see viable farm land used for other purposes.
To that end, his questions largely centered on environmental issues, including land disturbance and decommissioning the facility if it is approved and constructed.
Machiran said construction impacts would be minimal, given most of the site is open land.
“When we build, we’d be driving steel posts into the ground and installing the racking systems and solar array,” he said. “The only area really disturbed would be an access road into the site. After the life of the project, the land could be returned to farming.”
He said the posts, racks and panels would be removed, recycled or salvaged.
Yancey also questioned the applicants about its plans to include a 35-foot buffer on the Catharpin Road side of the property instead of Thornton’s recommended 100-foot buffer.
“We need that space to fit the project into the area,” Machiran said. “We believe the understory trees and shrubs in that area would limit the impact of the project on the road.”
Yancey suggested that was a deal-breaker for him.
District 1 commissioner Jason Capelle echoed Yancey’s comments about buffers and visual impacts.
“I broadly support this approach, but ask you to do all you can to ensure as little visual effect as possible.”
The applicants said they would consider the 100-foot buffer around the property perimeter.
“We strive to make Orange County not just a place to live, but a livable place,” Brooks concluded.
Written comments to the planning commission on this project should be no more than 500 words on a single sheet of paper. Comments can be submitted by mail to Sandra Thornton, 128 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960; or by email to sthornton@orangecountyva.gov. Comments must be received by noon, March 2. Application materials can be viewed at orangecountyva.gov. For more information, call (540) 672-4347 or email zoning@orangecountyva.gov.