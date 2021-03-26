Planners defer CARS vote pending clarity on conditions clarity

Last Thursday’s Orange County Planning Commission discussion was at times a discussion of semantics, legal opinions, planning law, county-imposed conditions and parliamentary procedure.
After more than an hour discussing the proposed special use permit application for a church-based residential drug and alcohol treatment facility at the Mountain View Community Church Orange campus, the commission again deferred a recommendation as it hoped to clarify conditions it may or may not place on the project.
In February, the commission heard from the applicants from Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) on their special use permit application to construct and operate a residential drug and alcohol treatment center at the Raccoon Ford Road church campus. The subject property is eight acres and is zoned agricultural.
CARS is a not-for-profit corporation established to help men and women struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. It cites its mission as bringing, “restoration to lives destroyed by addiction,” with a vision to “provide a safe environment to redeem and grow men and women in a holistic, Christ-centered life.” It seeks to serve those between the ages of 20 and 40 in Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.
Plans call for the initial facility to serve up to 12 women in a group-home setting.
The eight-acre property is located in District 3 and accessed from Route 611 in the north-central part of the county. It is near Route 522 and the Rapidan River in forested and agricultural area and has generated a substantial number of public hearing comments (both for and against) and various safety concerns.
After deferring action at its March 4 meeting, the commission again couldn’t crystallize potential conditions it could place on the SUP.
Following its earlier meeting, commission members submitted proposed conditions to county planning services manager Sandra Thornton, who submitted them for legal review with the county attorney’s office. When the commission met last Thursday, the proposed conditions had been culled to a handful, including no sex offenders nor violent felons could participate in the program, the applicant would provide neighbors with an on-site contact person on request and the applicants would comply with the Virginia chapter of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences. Thornton noted commissioners’ concerns that the proposed project be limited to a women’s facility did not pass local legal muster and that it would be up to the applicants to make that determination.
What ensued was a back-and-forth discussion between commission, staff and assistant county attorney Eric Lansing about changing the applicants’ term of “students” (program participants) to “individuals” or “residents,” whether the proposed conditions would apply only to program participants or include visitors or staff, whether or not the conditions on the SUP would apply only to the group home or the entire property (including the church), enforcement of the conditions and the legal risks associated with any or all of them.
Ultimately, Lansing suggested the commission had waded far enough into “discussion of legal matters” to warrant a closed session discussion.
When it reconvened, District 1 Commission member Jason Capelle made a motion to continue the discussion to the commission’s April 1 meeting and continue to accept additional input and information on possible conditions in the interim.
His motion passed unanimously.
The planning commission is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. There is no public access to the meeting but it can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.