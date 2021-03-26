Planners defer CARS vote pending clarity on conditions clarity

The eight-acre property is located in District 3 and accessed from Route 611 in the north-central part of the county. It is near Route 522 and the Rapidan River in forested and agricultural area and has generated a substantial number of public hearing comments (both for and against) and various safety concerns.

After deferring action at its March 4 meeting, the commission again couldn’t crystallize potential conditions it could place on the SUP.

Following its earlier meeting, commission members submitted proposed conditions to county planning services manager Sandra Thornton, who submitted them for legal review with the county attorney’s office. When the commission met last Thursday, the proposed conditions had been culled to a handful, including no sex offenders nor violent felons could participate in the program, the applicant would provide neighbors with an on-site contact person on request and the applicants would comply with the Virginia chapter of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences. Thornton noted commissioners’ concerns that the proposed project be limited to a women’s facility did not pass local legal muster and that it would be up to the applicants to make that determination.