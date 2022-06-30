Planners consider expansion projects among July 7 hearings

By Jeff Poole

Editor

The Orange County Planning Commission will hold a slate of public hearings next Thursday, July 7, highlighted by proposed expansion at The Inn at Willow Grove, an amendment to approved conditions for the Madison Solar project on Route 20 and a proposed garage expansion in Locust Grove.

The proposed expansion at Willow Grove would add two new five-bedroom cottages for an additional 10 guest rooms, as well as an addition at the existing spa and expansion of the pool area.

Willow Grove was purchased by the Scibal family in 2009 and, after extensive renovations, expanded to open 10 new guest rooms and a spa in 2018. In the special use permit application project narrative submitted to the planning commission, the applicants note that the proposed expansion would follow the same goals of the earlier project, and “always maintain respect for the history of the property and its importance to the Orange County area.”

The addition of the proposed guest cottages would increase the inn’s overall room count to 35 guest rooms and suites. Each proposed cottage would be approximately 29 feet by 49 feet, slightly larger than the 2018 additions. They would be sited behind the historic inn and out of the viewshed of Route 15.

The spa expansion would add four new treatment rooms, in addition to two new restroom and locker rooms, as well as include enlarging the existing pool area for hotel guests. The proposed change would double the pool size to 32 feet by 56 feet.

The applicants suggest the property additions would increase lodging taxes by more than 7% and add an additional 25 full and part-time jobs, bringing the inn’s employment to almost 100 staff.

“Since the last SUP was granted and additional guest rooms and the spa were completed, our revenue has more than doubled, as have taxes paid to the county,” the applicants note, suggesting the new additions would have little impact on local residents. “The inn will still only entertain a certain number of special events including weddings and corporate events. These will be no larger than what we’ve done over the past 11 years. We will continue to close at 11 p.m. as opposed to midnight, as allowed by law, in respect to our neighbors.”

The Madison Solar project, owned by Dominion Energy, has applied to amend conditions from a county-issued special use permit in 2017 relating to disturbance and construction activity within a flood zone. The current special use permit allows for the construction of a 62.5 megawatt solar facility on 400 acres on Route 20 in Locust Grove.

Changes to the special use permit would not affect the approved use of the solar facility or other conditions approved in the board ordinance, according to planning staff. Resubmittal of specific governing documents which pertain to the five stream crossings are the only changes being reconsidered for approval.

A&M Auto is seeking to amend a special use permit granted last year to expand its operation to include a garage addition, new office building, boundary line adjustment and an increase in the number of vehicles permitted on the premises.

The applicants, Jeremy and Melannie Beveridge, cite their growing business as driving the application for the subject property, 4.54 acres at 8475 Gold Dale Road.

The applicants propose to revise the conditions of their existing special use permit to locate up to 15 junk vehicles at the rear of the lot, limit the number of impounded vehicles to 20 in a 40’ by 40’ area at the rear of the shop, limit the number of vehicles to be serviced to 70 and the number of completed vehicles (awaiting pick-up) to 25. Building expansion would include a 2,400 square-foot extension to the garage and construction of a new 1,200 square-foot office space and customer waiting area.

Additional public hearings before the planning commission next week include proposed subdivision and zoning text amendments.

Those interested in reviewing the proposed projects can find them at the county’s office of planning and development services at 128 West Main Street, Orange, or online at www.orange

countyva.gov. Written comments relative to the public hearings must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at the aforementioned address or submitted electronically to zoning@