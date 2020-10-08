Planners consider changes to previously approved rezoning applications

When the Orange County Planning Commission meets again Thursday, Oct. 15, it will consider two rezoning applications that already have been rezoned.

In a virtual meeting last Thursday, the commission opened two public hearings on rezoning applications in eastern Orange County to consider changes to projects that were rezoned in 2013 and 2014.

First, the commission discussed an application by Signature Series Development to rezone nearly 76 acres in the Germanna Wilderness Area Plan near the Somerset Farms subdivision and Germanna Community College.

In 2013, the project was rezoned to general commercial and multi-family residential, with the stipulation that the no residential plats could be recorded, nor any residential construction commence until at least 25% of the commercial component had attained occupancy permitting.

Citing a shift in the commercial economic climate, developer John Marcantoni said the applicants approached the county in 2018 about amending the project’s conditions to eliminate commercial development stipulation before any of the 230 residential units could be constructed.

The second application discussed last Thursday involved a proposed self-storage facility on Route 20 that would abut Lake of the Woods.